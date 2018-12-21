Horoscopes for Friday, December 21, 2018

Aries
Although you've probably already mentally started the Christmas holidays, the coming four weeks will be a fantastic time to push ahead with your career and long-term plans. Start thinking carefully about what you want to achieve in 2019 and get into formulating a schedule. Write down your New Year's resolutions, and promise yourself that you'll stick to them.
Lucky Number627
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
If you're a typical Taurean you value both your emotional and physical security, and often tend to restrict your actions accordingly. But during the coming month you'll need to spread your wings more widely than usual, whether through mental or physical pursuits. It will do you good to be more adventurous for a change, and to embrace life in all its aspects.
Lucky Number687
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
Close relationships sometimes cause problems for you, Gemini, perhaps because the level of intimacy involved makes you feel uncomfortable. Yet this is just what you should concentrate on over the next four weeks; so relax and let your guard down. It's safe to reveal your true self, warts and all. Feel free to let them do the same in return.
Lucky Number949
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
The next four weeks will place a delightful emphasis on your relationships. A wonderful encounter with someone special is in the wind, and there's even a chance you could embark on a new partnership. This is a time for teamwork rather than going it alone, even if it's only a temporary measure.
Lucky Number271
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
Although the emphasis on laughter and leisure will continue during the rest of the month, today you'll also have to pay attention to your working life. You might have to put in some extra hours in order to meet a deadline, or you could soon be given new responsibilities. If you're fed up with your current job, start considering your options.
Lucky Number674
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
Love, laughter and entertainment are high on your agenda during the next four weeks, Virgo, as the Sun moves through Capricorn, your house of romance and creativity. It's a fantastic time to be your true self, without worrying that other people won't like you when you reveal who you truly are. One major benefit will be a freer expression of your creative talents, so don't be modest about them.
Lucky Number983
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
You've been quite a gadabout in recent weeks, but as the Sun enters Capricorn at the Solstice, you start to yearn for the comforts of home. You might even be tempted to cancel some forthcoming social events, so you can flop on your sofa and catch your breath. Sentimental thoughts could steal over you in coming weeks, making you think about some of the people you used to know and love.
Lucky Number911
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
From today you'll enjoy being involved in local events and neighborhood activities. Keep in touch with what's going on around you, Scorp; you could meet some new faces. Now that's a good move if you've recently relocated to a new area and don't yet know many people. Well, if the stars have their way, you soon will!
Lucky Number926
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
Enjoyment is your number one priority today, Sagittarius, so get together with some of your favourite people. You'll have a glorious time! Why not meet up with someone special for a pre-Christmas celebration? Fantasy romance is definitely in the air. In fact, it's a fortunate and imaginative time, as Jupiter your life-ruler is in a lively mood. Just keep the drinking under control.
Lucky Number302
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
Your self-confidence bubbles over as the Sun enters your sign at the Solstice, bringing a more positive and resilient atmosphere. This happy state of affairs will continue for the next four weeks, so personal magnetism is the name of the game. It's also a marvellous opportunity to get new projects off the ground, taking the initiative whenever possible. Think positive! And don't forget to write down your New Year's resolutions.
Lucky Number860
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
Although you're still feeling sociable and outgoing, the Solstice brings the need for a little time to yourself now and then. It's time to temper your busy social life with some precious moments of solitude. Make sure you do, as this need is something important and life-enhancing. It will certainly recharge your inner batteries, which might be a little run down.
Lucky Number439
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
Friendships are in the spotlight as the Solstice comes around, and they'll continue to light up your life over the next four weeks. This will be a marvellous opportunity to get together with long lost friends, so it's just the time for the party of the year! This is a very fortunate time for the Fish. It's your cue to focus on your hopes and dreams for the future.
