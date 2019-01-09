Horoscopes for Wednesday, January 9, 2019

Aries
Rams will not tolerate jealousy or possessiveness today, as you strongly desire to focus on your own future. Your patience will be tested, either by restrictions placed by your loved one, or by someone in power who feels threatened by your abilities. Defend yourself if you must, but you can utilize the energy to seek alternative ways of dealing with this conflict. Explore your options.
Lucky Number222
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
You feel at peace today Taurus, with a deep understanding of what you want and how you plan to achieve it. This is a great time to smooth out tensions if there has been recent conflict in your personal relationships. New friendships formed at this time will be quite significant. You will dislike feelings of possessiveness in your closest relationships especially if there is a clash of faith and ideals. Resist the urge to rebel and don't take irresponsible decisions. This is a great energy for new love, so keep your options and evening free for fun!
Lucky Number176
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
You will strongly rebel against any form of jealous or possessive behavior today Gemini, as you will only desire to be everything that you are and do exactly as you please. If there are on-going concerns in your romantic or social life, this energy will give you the boost you need to remove any negative influences that may be standing in your way.
Lucky Number760
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
The tension in your social sphere eases considerably and you will find any new connections formed today will be long lasting and quite important in your future life. The area of your creativity will soar today and a chance meeting may create future earning capacity. Single Cancer, an attractive new romantic interest crosses your path today and connected Cancer; you will thrive in your lover's arms.
Lucky Number598
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
There are fantastic opportunities for single Leos to meet a love interest through daily routine. This may be at work, leisure or even a past love making a grand entrance. If the last few days has brought tension to your relationships, both business and romantic, today is a far more relaxed energy to find compromise and positive resolution. You will not enjoy feeling constricted though Leo but will find far less aggressive ways to state your point.
Lucky Number163
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
There is so much energy for travel to the exotic location of your dreams here Virgo, try and organize this if possible. Romance is imminent, whether it is a past love or a lover living some distance away and you will share a different level of passion and mutual interests. You are strongly rebelling against any form of constrictive influence in your immediate environment and truly desire to explore all forms of alternatives from your normal traditions.
Lucky Number100
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
Any tensions over the last few days will be solved now Libra. You'll state your concerns and desires rationally, as you know what you want and how to get it. An old lover may return on the scene, reminding you of a passion once shared. You may re-unite here but at the every least you will form a new connection of friendship. There are possibilities of higher earning capacity here, either through a bonus, windfall or promotion.
Lucky Number509
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
You are comfortable in your own skin and will not tolerate negative opinion or others' attempts to control you or tell you what to do. New connections that are formed with this energy, at work or in your local neighborhood will be significant individuals in your future life. Compromise, inner peace and meeting new people, quite the positive day wouldn't you say!
Lucky Number855
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
You are protective of your privacy and hiding many of your deeper thoughts through choice more than fear. If people around you seem to be intruding in what you consider your personal space, that is, your quiet times of self-reflection or if they place demands and expectations on you, you will be quite forceful in telling them to mind their own affairs.
Lucky Number375
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
This really is a wonderful time to expand your social and creative sphere. You will find a healthy compromise with any tensions which may have amassed over the last few days and your creative energy is strong and effective. Any new individuals that cross your path at this time will do so for a reason and you will find that they become even more significant as time goes by.
Lucky Number197
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
Those around you will breathe a sigh of relief as the tension eases and you discuss the topics on your mind. You are still focused on your social life and will meet a number of new and exciting people. Be firm regarding how you wish your home environment to be, but you are more prepared to reach a level of compromise today.
Lucky Number944
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
A much easier day in the world of family and friends as compromises are reached and positive communications return. You will find that you meet a new individual that shares your spiritual beliefs and will become a significant person in your life. If you have been considering further study or travel, this is a very positive time to bring these concepts to reality.
