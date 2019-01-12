Horoscopes for Saturday, January 12, 2019

Aries
Don't dream it Aries, be it! Your imagination is on fire today and you will be exploring past wants and ambitions. If you have contemplated study in the past, now is a positive time to get real and explore possible course options. On a romantic note, you need excitement and variety today, so may seek romance in unusual places with unique individuals. Just close the blinds Aries, you will scare the neighbors!
Lucky Number411
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
There is irritability and tension today as you feel that your personal sacrifices in your business and romantic connections seem too high. You will rebel internally against what you view as domination of others against your wants for the sake of relationship harmony. One could say that this is a day of teeth grinding and silent muttering.
Lucky Number156
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
Your mind is off exploring foreign lands, alternative religions and the meaning of life itself. This is not a great day to accomplish mundane tasks and you will find that the realities of daily life somewhat dreary to what you consider more exciting and essential. You will feel a strong compassion for tragic events overseas so this is a great time to donate to your favorite charity or do something you feel will benefit the World at large.
Lucky Number377
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
You will be visualizing spending your millions Cancer, the mansion, the fashion, the home studio for your creativity, the works! Of course, there will also be the sexy beast on call for massages and drink fetching! The power of the dream, whilst unrealistic will inspire you to explore alternatives. You will be sympathetic and supportive for someone who may suffer a heavy loss of some form today.
Lucky Number402
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
Your mind will be miles away today as you daydream of that perfect job or that perfect romantic connection. No nine to five or typical white picket fence for you in these visuals. No, no, no! These will be exotic and romantic, a connection of alternative, creative and unusual. Enjoy the visuals! You will also find that you are extremely in tune with your friends and will offer an extremely sympathetic ear if they need you.
Lucky Number512
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
You will be ultra-sensitive to the needs and moods of those in your daily sphere today, so you will ride the gamut of the emotions that surround you. You will be sympathetic but find it a touch over-whelming. You will find it best to use this day to read, relax or watch TV. For those of you who enjoy writing, this is a fantastic day to document your thoughts and creative ideas as you will feel extremely inspired.
Lucky Number470
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
The unusual and the unique will inspire your imagination and be the center of your world. The focus is on the land of daydreams and you will find your mind wandering and have difficulty in focusing on the tasks at hand. You will find yourself drawn to alternative individuals, especially in the romantic sense but be warned, what attracts through being unique today may run the risk of simply being 'too different' at a later stage.
Lucky Number339
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
You are restless today, daydreaming about lusty partners and high finances. Even though some of your thoughts will be unrealistic, your imagination is ignited and we often discover alternative solutions to long standing concerns when we expand our minds. You are deeply sensitive to the moods of those in your family environment, so avoid negativity if possible.
Lucky Number760
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
The dream of perfection will be strong today with your mind wandering to what you envisage would be your ideal business situation and romantic connection. Communicating with those with unique and individual interests and outlooks will appeal to you. You will also find that you are exploring new depths of your own spiritual beliefs.
Lucky Number980
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
You're contemplating how you see yourself and daydream of all the possible improvements to your fitness routine and lifestyle you would like to eventuate. This is a wonderful day to organize some serious time out to partake in your favorite luxury that gives you that refreshed and revitalized feeling. Think about it Capricorn, a day of just focusing on ways to spoil yourself, pure bliss, plan for it now!
Lucky Number871
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
You're talking about everything and nothing today Aquarius, and those closest to you will be raising an eyebrow.. or both! Are you sure you are not doing this to laugh in amusement at their eyebrows? Your imagination is running high and discussions are expansive and flighty. Your focus is on fun, children, creativity and romantic interests as you can't be bothered with the mundane or tedious today.
Lucky Number993
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
The world of your dreams will be quite amazing and do not be surprised if you experience a dream about your family members or your childhood. Now if you dream of doom and gloom, don't just assume this is prophetic as your mind is exploring the more hidden parts of your psyche today and you will be quite overwhelmed by your memory activity.
