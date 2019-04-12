Horoscopes for Friday, April 12, 2019

Aries If you have time on your hands, spend it making some home improvements today. Even small things such as dusting ceiling fans and cleaning windows will help make you feel proud of your environment. Spending more time with your family members will also help to strengthen bonds. A project that everyone can contribute to can help bring you closer. Lucky Number 131 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus Enjoy the lighthearted mood. Lunch today with a neighbor or sibling should lift your spirits and you will be appreciated for your warmth and support. This afternoon could prove to be quite busy, so try to pace yourself. Tonight is wonderful for getting together with friends... perhaps a neighborhood barbecue or community event will appeal to you. Lucky Number 294 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini The Twins often have surprisingly conservative values, and you are reminded of this as the Moon moves through Cancer and your second house of personal finances and values. You may be tempted to spend money on family during this time frame, so why not do some shopping this evening? Just be sure to stay within budget and avoid credit card debt. Lucky Number 825 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer You should be full of energy and sparkling with charisma as the Moon moves through your first house of personality. In fact, you may have so much energy that it is hard to fall asleep tonight. Avoid caffeine (including chocolate) and stimulating activity after the sun sets. Try taking a warm bath about an hour before bedtime to ensure a good night's sleep. Lucky Number 984 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo Tap into your own intuitive wisdom while the Moon passes through your twelfth house of secrets; remembering your dreams will help you understand the workings of your inner mind. Spend the evening releasing stress through gentle exercise and relaxing with soft music and candlelight. Lucky Number 285 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo Spending time with friends and family should be enjoyable as the Moon moves through cosy Cancer, so try to slow down and savour the moment. Surround yourself with the people who make you feel good about yourself because life is too short to waste time on people you can never satisfy. You can choose your own personal tribe, and blood ties are not a requirement. Lucky Number 787 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Libra You might be feeling a bit of pressure now that the Moon is passing through your tenth house of career and reputation; all eyes are be upon you as you make your way today. Those in positions of authority over you could be exceptionally demanding and emotional today, but you may be fortunate enough to have a caring boss who is moved to help you with your personal concerns. Lucky Number 637 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio Many Scorpions will be flying the friendly skies during this time frame: don't let high traffic and flight delays ruin your mood. It should be easy to look at life as a great adventure while the Moon is passing through your ninth house of travel and adventure, but it will also be easy to become overly emotional when schedules are changed and things don't work out quite as planned. Lucky Number 923 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius The intuitive Moon enters your eighth house of sex, power and money today, urging you to delve below the surface and you'll have deep thoughts to contend with... just don't let yourself get depressed over the inevitable death and taxes. This is a good time to connect with your most significant other as intimacy can help express the feelings you cannot find words for. Lucky Number 208 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn It may be time to pay more attention to your partner as the Moon sails through your seventh house of marriage and partnerships. Your mate, business partner, or best friend may need a little extra TLC, so don't be stingy with your affection. If you have been having a problem communicating with your closest associates, rest assured that improvement is just around the corner. Lucky Number 769 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius This a great day to get organized as the Moon activates your sixth house of health and service. There are few things more embarrassing than being asked for an important document or other item and not being able to find what should be readily available. See to it you know where everything is. Lucky Number 102 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius