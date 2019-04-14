Horoscopes for Sunday, April 14, 2019

Aries There's a bit of conflict or disruption in the wind today, especially early on. Don't take on any committed opponents. They may have more stomach for the fight than you do or someone may have it in for you and be prepared to win by any means possible. There are shifts of mood or feeling that could have you up and down like a yo yo. Later in the evening the mood is sombre and reflective. If you've got worries over budgets or household monies, sit down and sort them out. Put on your thinking cap. Lucky Number 697 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus Your mood may deepen as the day goes on. With the Moon still in Leo and your solar fourth house coming under pressure, you could be dealing with worries over domestic concerns or differences in the family. You could find work hard going or your boss breathing down your neck. Little worries or difficulties may pile up. Don't try to beat it all back, just don't let things get you down. Tidy up the home. Make small improvements to lift your spirits. Lucky Number 483 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini You might start out liking today. Communication is in order as is mobility, two of your favourite things. But, what starts well may falter as you strike unexpected snags or are blocked by encounters with obstinate people. Difficult situations could take you by surprise. Be ready to think on your feet. Respond graciously to interruptions or interference. Pressure is building. It might last for a few days so just grin and bear it. Don't carry on blithely as though it's beneath you to notice it. Lucky Number 614 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer With the Moon in Leo in your solar second house, the emphasis is on the practical use of money. Get organized with budgets and bills and make sure you know what you're doing. Is some part of your spending really chewing up the funds? Have a good look at it and see what you can do. The early part of today could be filled with ups and downs and a few surprises. This should level out as the day proceeds but it may get you thinking. Worries or a sombre mood may hit late in the evening. Lucky Number 461 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Leo With the Moon in your own sign, you'll be radiant today and full of a mysterious magnetism. Don't be moody though even if it's a strong temptation at times for one of such noble blood as yourself. Maintain the magnanimity and generosity of spirit for which the Lion is so justly famous. Watch fatigue though. You could be carry a little from the last twenty four hours. A bit of a lift comes in the form of a challenge from others late in the day. Rise to the occasion, not the bait. Lucky Number 441 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo You need to keep yourself immersed in inner matters while at the same to keeping a focus on the outside world and its demands. Little disruptions may produce upsets early on. These could leave you emotional and edgy. Partners may not leave want to leave you alone today, but I doubt that you'll appreciate all of the attention. Confusion and stress might be wearing away at the edges of your thinking, making it hard to get things done at your customary speed. Slow down. Find an easier pace. Lucky Number 234 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra The Moon continues to shine in noble Leo, activating all the associations and connections that you maintain in the wider picture. A few ups and downs may come at the beginning of the day though so just maintain your customary cool. As the evening gathers, your mood could take a more downward or inward line as weighty matters gather in your consciousness, pulling your attention away from the numbers around you. Issues of finance and partnership and the links between them could be on the agenda. Lucky Number 184 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio With the Moon in Leo and your solar tenth house, keep a good focus on work and where you're heading. Don't let opportunities or responsibilities slip because you're in a mood or somehow out of sorts. Go in hard and get things done. Don't tread on any toes. The important is for you to push yourself onward, not to drive over the competition. You'll stir up ill feeling if you do. Show a noble spirit. There'll be difficulties or even clashes anyway but effort put in now will serve you later on. Lucky Number 832 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius If you're feeling restless or in need of stimulation then try getting out and about and doing something different. If you're unable to break the routine, then try to make an adventure of what you have to do. Remember to have fun for you'll need a spark at this end of the day to get through to the other. Later on, the mood will shift and work or responsibilities will call you to heel. Tiredness could set in or you might simply find yourself unable to get through the workload. Lucky Number 970 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn You will have matters pressing in on you and an urgency building up within you but this is not the day to charge forward in pursuit of new developments. Effort spent in trying to advance matters will be wasted. With Lady Moon under pressure from Saturn, your ruler, a quiet or reflective mood may sneak up on you as the day progresses. However, you will need to talk things through, preferably with a reliable friend so make an effort to lift yourself up and do so. Lucky Number 738 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius You'll start the day with stimulation and excitement as events and changes conspire to keep you thinking and on the move. However, as things progress, the mood becomes heavier and it may be that someone is unhappy with you or that you have something building up inside that you don't quite understand. Whichever road you're on, devote the latter part of the day to sorting through emotional stuff, either with your nearest and dearest or from within your own quirky psyche. Look within and listen. Lucky Number 093 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius