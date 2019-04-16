Horoscopes for Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Aries The Moon may bring awareness of your mental and physical health now. You can enjoy inner and outer beauty if you make a consistent effort to take the very best care of yourself. You may want to focus on letting go of the hurts. Count your blessings and look forward to a happy and healthy Easter season. Lucky Number 315 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus A lighthearted mood rules the day as the Moon passes through your fifth house of love and romance. It will be easy to choose fun and games over more serious pursuits, and why shouldn't you? Take every chance for pleasure that comes your way. Loosen up and enjoy a breezy afternoon. Lucky Number 862 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini Take comfort in your secrets as the Moon moves through your privacy-loving fourth house. The Twins have a much deeper inner life than is often apparent on the surface, enabling them to gain strength from a hidden source. Find time to energize your spiritual batteries in the way that feels best to you. Count your blessings and enjoy simplicity. Lucky Number 391 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer The restless Moon activates your third house of communication, clashing with Mars and Neptune and potentially creating an information overload. If you attend an important class or meeting, be sure to take notes. It will be all too easy to mix up messages under these influences, especially if you are taking any kind of medication. Go slowly and pay attention. Lucky Number 163 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo Combative Mars and nebulous Neptune are challenged by the emotional Moon, making today potentially intense and stressful. If you can't stay in bed and hide under the covers today, you will need to face the world with your head held high! No matter what sort of jam you find yourself in, remember that in the end, it is what you learn on the journey that is important. Lucky Number 943 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo The Moon and Neptune create an intense atmosphere in your relationships, so try to be sensitive to the way you respond to others. Your emotions are bound to run high... you may even be surprised at how intensely you feel. Go ahead and let the energy flow in the most positive way possible. If you need to dance naked under the stars, by all means do so. Lucky Number 733 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra Great insight can be yours as the Moon travels through your twelfth house of subconscious matters. Dreams you have now are likely to be revealing, if cryptic and confusing. Spending time alone will help you reach a deeper understanding of your own subconscious motivations. Avoid crowds, loud music, and other forms of spiritual pollution. Lucky Number 593 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio The Moon clashes with deceptive Neptune, making your connections more emotionally intense. You need to be with people that you feel a special camaraderie with, avoiding those who are not of your kind. Shared dreams and ideals can bring a great deal of pleasure. Children's interests are also becoming more prominent now. Lucky Number 490 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius You may have to make a great deal of effort to have your ideas heard today. People will listen, but you need to stay calm and focused when making a presentation. Take deep breaths and practice relaxation techniques before speaking. With the emotional Moon in uncomfortable aspect with testy Mars and deceptive Neptune, a diplomatic approach is favoured. Lucky Number 696 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn Today has the potential for power and transformation as the Moon blends well with Saturn and Pluto. Some may even find romance with someone from a far-off place or different culture. Trying something new will be good for your soul, so be open to new experiences. In-laws and other relatives at a distance are feeling generous towards you, so make an effort to communicate. Lucky Number 679 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius You can enjoy rich depth or a depth of riches as the Moon continues to energize your eighth house of sex, money and power. This a wonderful day to spend increasing your knowledge and understanding of psychological issues, which will help you in both your personal and your business relationships. A trip to the bookstore could prove rewarding. Lucky Number 702 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius