Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, April 23, 2019

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

You could fall in love with an idea or a belief now, or you might be enchanted by the way someone's mind works. This will be a fascinating experience that could teach you a great deal about yourself. An in-depth conversation with a friend will give you plenty of food for thought, and might even lead to you to the answer to a current problem. Don't underestimate what happens today!

Lucky Number

989

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Welcome the opportunity today to talk about your deepest feelings and needs, especially if you've been having a difficult time over the past few days. Have the courage to open up your heart to someone you trust, whether they're your other half, a long-term friend or an objective third party. A close relationship could also go through a very intense and passionate phase.

Lucky Number

875

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The relationship between you and a certain person will become much stronger and more intimate today if you follow your instincts. Let this person into your life, perhaps by confiding in them or by letting them talk to you, or by working together to make your alliance more rewarding and enriching. What happens now could transform this relationship for ever.

Lucky Number

939

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Cancer

June 22-July 22

If you've been having problems with a certain person recently, especially if you work with them, this is a great chance to put matters right. Have a chat with them, say how you feel and do your best to patch things up. But make sure you mean it, and that there aren't any hints of blackmail or bargaining in what you're saying.

Lucky Number

713

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Leo

July 23-August 22

You're feeling better today, which is good news after yesterday's rather downbeat atmosphere. This is a wonderful day for being with some of your favourite people because you'll appreciate having them around. You could also make some improvements to your relationship, almost without realizing it. It's certainly a good day for burying the hatchet or forgiving one another for recent transgressions.

Lucky Number

433

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The emphasis is on close relationships at the moment and that theme continues today. At least things are a lot more cheerful for you than they were yesterday, which is good news. You also have the chance to change a relationship for the better, so maybe this is your opportunity to talk about what happened yesterday. This will be an emotional experience, so be prepared.

Lucky Number

675

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Libra

September 23-October 22

Relationships carry a lot of emotional impact today, making it a great opportunity to be with some of the people you care about. If there have been problems between you and a certain someone recently, this is a super day for sorting everything out and getting things back on track. It's also good for analyzing your feelings about someone so you know exactly where you stand.

Lucky Number

647

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

How can you make some small but telling changes to your life? Maybe you could spend more time on the priorities in life and less time on inessentials, such as vegging out in front of the TV when you would much rather sit in another room and read a book. All it takes is a little motivation and you've got plenty of that today.

Lucky Number

469

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Love has the power to transform your life today. You might meet someone who knocks you off your feet and gives your life a meaning it never had until now. If you're already involved with someone, this is a great day for enjoying one another's company and also for talking about how you can improve your relationship in the future.

Lucky Number

648

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You've really been through the mill in the past few days, but at long last you can start to pull yourself together again. But first you've got to think about what happened and, preferably, talk about it as well to someone who understands. Do your best to learn more about yourself through this experience because then you'll have got something constructive out of it.

Lucky Number

929

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

A certain person has a tremendous impact on you today, whether they appeal to you mentally or physically. There's definitely sexual magnetism in the air which makes life very exciting and unpredictable even if you aren't taking it seriously. If you do meet someone new now, it will be hard to get them out of your thoughts and maybe you won't want to.

Lucky Number

658

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You're powerfully attracted to people who are important or influential today. You admire the position they've reached and maybe you'd like some of it to rub off on you. Well, it's fine to show your admiration but try not to worship anyone simply because of who they are or what they represent. If you begin a relationship with someone today it will be very intense and significant for you.

Lucky Number

378

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus
