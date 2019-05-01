Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Wednesday, May 1, 2019
Aries
Hey, it's May Day, or for the more traditional Rams among you, Beltane. This day is a holiday in many parts and with the Moon in Aries, it's time for you to make a splash. Nothing much is happening in the cosmos today, so it's pretty much up to you how big a splash it is! Mars and Mercury give you a push into a romantic, devil-may-care feeling, so today should be fabulous!
Lucky Number774
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
The Month of May is your month, and May Day has always been a time of celebration, so pleasure-loving Bulls need to get their skates on. Even if you are not so fond of pleasure (you?), you can still get out and celebrate. Make sure you don't get your wires crossed. It's a great day for visiting a cultural show, or just to stay home and enjoy some spicy ethnic food. Don't be too extravagant if you have friends over. They'll be happy with a beer, so no need to break out the French champagne.
Lucky Number221
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
Well, it's May Day, so don't let the cosmos put a damper on your wit and charm. This day, known as Beltane in the old Celtic world, has been a day of celebration since time immemorial. Mercury is under pressure from the Moon, so be sure to get your directions straight. It could be quite a mystical night, so crank up those ouija boards. Light up a bonfire and jump through it, hooting. Then you'll be in the swing of things.
Lucky Number922
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
It's the first of May, dear Crabs, which has been a time of general celebrations since Noah was a boy. This said, the cosmos is feeling a touch grumpy, which might signal cross words with friends, or petty problems with a partner. Don't get the Beltane blues! Be sure you get out and have a blast, as May Day only comes once a year!
Lucky Number577
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
May Day, or Beltane as it's known in Celtic circles, has been a day of celebration and festivity since prehistoric times. That makes it a fabulous time to gather your pride around you and make sweet music together. There's nothing to stop you Lions having a roaring good time!
Lucky Number741
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
May Day is a lively time for most of us. After all, it's been one of the Big Ones since Adam was a lad. Racy celebration, bonfire hopping and handfasting have all been part of the ancient art of enjoying Beltane, as it's known in the Celtic communities. With the Moon taking potshots at Mercury, your life-ruler, going out might be a bit risky. You'd be better off inviting the gang over to your place, for a fabulous fiery festive feast.
Lucky Number767
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
Now it's May Day, so sociable Librans would do well to whip up a fiery celebration. Or just go to a festive party if you don't feel like organizing one yourself. The ancient feast of Beltane is still celebrated far and wide (right across the globe, really), so get into the swing of things. With the Moon beginning the day in Pisces, lively attractions will come in twos! But Mercury and Venus are under pressure! Uh oh. How will you ever make up your mind and choose between them?
Lucky Number940
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
The mysteries of May have always been celebrated on this day, which is named for the ancient goddess, Maia. The old Celtic name for May Day is Beltane, the fiery light of the year, marked by bonfires and fervent celebrations, feasting and fiery delights. Drummers and dancers delights, it goes without saying. This time is the focal point of the Other for Scorpio, so spend quality time with your love, making the most of tonight's powerful, thrumming cosmic joy.
Lucky Number141
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
Mighty Mars is shining in your opposite sign and it's a time of fiery celebrations, feasting and fun! Gosh. It's May Day, the ancient festival honoring the light, named for the goddess Maia. Be careful what you say, as the cosmic energies will amplify it and with Mercury under the gun, misunderstandings are rife. Just keep calm, and leave the talking to others. Let love rule.
Lucky Number884
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
It's May Day, so the boys are a-boppin and the girls are all gaa-gaa. Yay, it's May Day, when fiery festivities and frolicking fun are good for the Goat. Even though you have been down in the dumps lately, make the effort to get out and enjoy yourself. If you are not in the mood for fun, spend time in quiet relaxation, perhaps investigating the secrets of the ancient times.
Lucky Number188
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
A dynamic Moon shines down on May Day, the ancient festival of frolicking and fun. It's the ideal day to get together with neighbors and dance around the bonfire till the wee, wee hours. You need to get off the computer for a while and enjoy the old ways of having fun. Dancing, singing, drumming and doing what comes naturally would be the best way to celebrate this powerful festivity.
Lucky Number435
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
Merry May is here and so we all need to celebrate! May Day has been a time of fun and festivity since the days of the ancient Romans and Greeks, who honored the light through the goddess Maia, after whom the month of May is named. Have a wonderful time, dancing, singing and dining, but don't drink too much. The cosmic light may cause mayhem in your circle, so enjoy your alcohol in moderation, if you drink.
