Horoscopes for Monday, May 6, 2019

Aries Mercury the Messenger will spend time in Taurus and your second house over the next two weeks. New ideas and strategies about financial management will be in the air for discussion. Take the advice of others, especially those experienced in the field. Step back from your situation and see it from a different perspective. Lucky Number 774 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Taurus Chatty Mercury moves into your sign today, where this magical force will be active over the next two weeks. You'll have a lot to say for yourself. It's a time of activity and ingenuity that will keep both you and others on their toes. Embrace new ideas. Make sure you do some listening along with the talking, for others will have good ideas too. Siblings and short distance travel take up some of your time. Lucky Number 797 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini Divine Mercury, your life-ruler, moves into Taurus and your twelfth house, travelling there over the next two weeks. Your thoughts take an inward turn as you immerse yourself in more imaginative or spiritual endeavors. You could get off track with communications though, so be careful and clear with arrangements. There may be realizations about the past that come to light. Lucky Number 304 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer Communicative Mercury moves into Taurus and your eleventh house, so friends and avid discussion will be high on your list of priorities for the following two weeks. You can liven up your thinking and get a fresh view of your direction if you spend time talking. You may find yourself inspired to travel a new path or simply see better ways of doing things. Think laterally! Lucky Number 177 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo Mercury the Messenger moves into Taurus and your tenth house today, so use the next two weeks to solve any work or career-related problems. Don't go down that stubborn bullish track if things aren't working -- try some brainstorming with your partner or family instead. There may be important exchanges with superiors that open doors and you are likely to receive unusual communications about a professional matter. Lucky Number 199 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo Mercury, your life-ruler, dances into Taurus and your ninth house today so it's time to take a broader view of your situation. Step back and look at the big picture and incorporate new facts or ideas into your thinking. Expand your knowledge. You may receive interesting news from overseas or make new connections with foreign people or academics. Lucky Number 752 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra Mercury the Cosmic Communicator moves into Taurus and your eighth house now and the next two weeks bring discussions about money. For some Crabs, old problems will need to be dealt with and for others, a new scheme will be under consideration. Either way, a fresh approach will benefit and the trick is to see the situation in a new and different way. Don't take risks with money but do try new strategies. Lucky Number 650 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio Chatty Mercury cruises into Taurus and your seventh house, travelling there over the next two weeks. You and partners or close associates will have a lot to say and someone around you is full of bright ideas. Listen! You and your nearest and dearest have a lot to discuss. Certainly you will get the best from this next two weeks if you engage in companionable discussion. Lucky Number 621 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius Mercury the Messenger moves into Taurus and your sixth house, travelling there over the next two weeks, so it's time to get down to work. Make solid plans and put routines in place to achieve them. Be innovative. Refresh yourself by revitalizing your approach and looking at things in a different way. A change of personnel in the work place is in the Stars. You may find a new solution to an old problem, healthwise. Lucky Number 737 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn Mercury the Messenger moves into Taurus and your fifth house, giving your creative side a lift over the next two weeks. You may think a different way about something or you may see a problem from another angle. Try the lateral thought and the tangential solution. There will be interesting discussions. Some of you may be inclined to write to express thoughts or feelings. Lucky Number 845 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius Mercury moves into Taurus and your fourth house for the next two weeks, so communications in or about the home will be important. Talk things over with loved ones, take a different tack. Listen to the advice of friends if you're dealing with family problems. Siblings may visit. You'll sparkle with new ideas about your domestic environment. Lucky Number 719 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo