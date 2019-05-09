Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Thursday, May 9, 2019
Aries
No matter what else you do today, take time to indulge in simple pleasures. Whether you stop to pick up fresh flowers or enjoy your favourite comfort food, it is important to savour a little happiness now. It's a lucky day, so you may receive a win or a windfall. This evening could see joy in the home for a change. You might like it!
Lucky Number406
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
Sensual Venus and fortunate Jupiter blend today, making your feelings especially tender and your love life especially happy. Subconscious joys are coming to the surface. Deal with this energy in a positive way by surrounding yourself with loved ones and letting them see how deeply you feel.
Lucky Number967
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
Scrutinize your budget as the Moon and Jupiter tempt you to spend money carelessly. Just because everyone else seems to have the latest gadgets or styles doesn't mean you need them. Avoid impulse purchases and wait until later before going window shopping. You don't need to keep up with the Jones's -- you just think you should!
Lucky Number699
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
With the Moon in your sign, you can be a veritable powerhouse today. Your charm and magnetism is very strong, so don't hesitate to work this to your advantage as Venus and Jupiter dance for you. One word of warning: be careful not to overwhelm anyone with the force of your emotions. Air signs may be especially uncomfortable with dramatic displays, so make sure you know who your audience is!
Lucky Number300
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
Pace yourself carefully as the Moon moves you through your lunar low cycle. This is a time for rest and reflection rather than action, so don't push yourself too hard. Surround yourself with positive influences and be sure to get plenty of sleep tonight as you work on inner healing. Dreams will be revealing. A fortunate event is due thanks to Venus and Jupiter.
Lucky Number205
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
Enjoy the lighthearted mood as the Moon moves through caring Cancer and your eleventh house of friends and associates. Sure, there is work to be done, but many hands make light work. A real sense of teamwork and family can permeate the day. Join the gang in working towards a good cause.
Lucky Number978
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
You can be in favor with the Powers That Be as the Moon adds kindness and sensitivity to your work and family relationships today. This is a good time to try to understand the feeling of the authority figures in your life; you can also take this opportunity to express your own sentiments. You can to get quite a lot accomplished today, when all things seems to fall into place.
Lucky Number543
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
The Moon bubbling through Cancer is always good for Scorpio. It brings optimism and bright ideas, stimulating your soul and your higher mind. Singles will find something attractive in passing strangers, who are magnetized by your energies. Interest is also sparked in cultural pursuits. Take in a foreign movie, or an art gallery, followed by supper at a chatty coffee club. The evening will be brilliant.
Lucky Number518
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
The focus is on teamwork today and you'll be most happy if you share your thoughts and ideas. The last thing you need is to be by yourself, so get out there. Don't be frightened to ask someone in authority for help, as they will be more than happy to oblige and you'll surge ahead. Good luck is also in the stars.
Lucky Number507
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
After yesterday's endeavors it's time to have some fun. Yes, even steady Sea-Goats can let their hair down once in a while! The stars favor plans of all kind today, so put some in place. Surround yourself with your favourite people or you might just want to spend time with one special person. If you've set your sights on someone who seems aloof, things could change radically today.
Lucky Number878
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
With the homeloving Cancerian Moon in your sixth house of work and health, you'll enjoy organizing a domestic cleanup. Take a practical and constructive approach to things and you'll be quite pleased with the outcome. Colleagues at work will be impressed with your efficiency.
Lucky Number871
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
Now that the Moon has moved into romantic Cancer, your soul will be shining much brighter. The warmth and magnetism you exude will cause others to notice you in the nicest possible way. It's a truly fortunate day. Children will be fun and even a financial flutter could pay off for you.
