Horoscopes for Thursday, May 16, 2019

Aries It may be Tool Time at your house as Mars enters Cancer. The desire to make home improvements could be overwhelming. Slow down so you don't hurt yourself... there is always a possibility of cuts and bruises so take precautions. Some of you may have an unrelenting urge to remake a loved one; this presents risks as well, so think about any constructive criticism you want to offer. Lucky Number 808 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus With Mars in your house of communication for some weeks, your powers of persuasion are strong and you should be able to win most people over to your side. Don't leave out tact and diplomacy in your presentation. Remember that not everyone is going to like what you have to say... if you really believe in the stand you are taking, don't back down in order to win a popularity contest. Lucky Number 422 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini The benefits of all your hard work may be evident today as Mars moves into your second house of personal values and finances. Some of you will receive extra money, possibly in the form of a gift. Spending money on fine dining or beautiful objects will be very gratifying. If your budget won't allow for extra expenditures, you can always enjoy an inexpensive treat. Lucky Number 495 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer Mars in your sign boosts your emotional power. Try to maintain a positive attitude and a good mood; if you get angry, you're likely to overreact and say things you'll regret later. Use this energy up in a positive fashion; sports, crafts, and other personal hobbies will help you focus on your aims, short and long term. Lucky Number 303 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo Warrior Mars moves through your twelfth house of the subconscious, triggering powerful dreams. If there's someone frustrating in your life, don't be surprised if you dream of wringing their neck, even if they are disguised as a chicken, kewpie doll, or annoying talk show host. Your feelings of anger and aggression are going to come out one way or another! Lucky Number 783 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo You may find that you are so in tune with your best friend or partner today that you even share the same dreams; your powers of intuition are working overtime. This can benefit your relationships. However, Mars marching into emotional Cancer can make you more aggressive toward others and lose patience when things become too hectic or don't proceed as planned. You may also be concerned with just what is or is not making you happy. Make an effort to spend some time with the most significant other in your life... meeting for lunch or dinner after work is a nice way to focus on each other. Lucky Number 882 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra The Moon blends well with the Sun and Jupiter, adding a lively, exciting feel to the day. You'll be able to express yourself cleverly; even your rivals will be charmed by your originality. As Mars takes the reins in Cancer, your career is boosted in weeks ahead. It's time to take action that affects your future. Lucky Number 090 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio You're all fired up as Mars enters Cancer. Why not take a road trip if you can today; there's nothing like a change of scenery to lift your soul. Even an hour's drive can take you someplace new and wonderful, so don't rule out the seemingly insignificant destinations near you. Joy can be found almost anywhere, you just have to be willing to see it! Consider yourself successful if you discover a diner that serves a mean cheesecake. Lucky Number 514 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius The Moon and Jupiter are working together and the 'Powers That Be' and your own creative leanings blend for better or for worse. This influence is potentially valuable, because as the Sun is dancing with the Moon the dice seem to roll your way. Something positive emerges despite any difficulty. Your spiritual awareness increases, giving inner strength and inspiration for comfort and support. However, too much of a good thing could be a problem today, so practice moderation. Lucky Number 406 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn As Mighty Mars swings into Cancer, the heat can be positively channeled into passionate embraces or wasted on a ridiculous argument -- take your pick. Your partner could be itching to start a fight, but if you've been paying attention, you'll know how to defuse this time-bomb. With a little tender loving care and patience, you can turn the tiger into a pussycat. Lucky Number 326 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius Warrior Mars sallies into hardworking Cancer and your sixth house of service, helping you to be more productive. Pay attention to quality and detail as you complete your tasks, everything from the food you serve and eat to the way you file your papers should be noted. If you have time, organize your desk for greater efficiency. Lucky Number 285 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus