Horoscopes for Thursday, June 20, 2019

Aries It's a day for enjoying yourself as much as possible, but only when all the work is out of the way. If you've been having difficulties with a certain person recently this is a great opportunity to put matters to rights, especially if you can find the generosity of spirit to be the first one to say sorry. If you go out on the town you may have to set a limit on how much money you spend. Lucky Number 296 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus Some of the women in your life need extra attention today, otherwise you'll know all about it. For instance, a female relative could be rather demanding of your time, insisting that you see her even though it isn't convenient for you. There could also be an element of competition with a woman at work, but try not to give it more importance than it deserves. Lucky Number 960 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini You're in the mood for some light relief today, especially if that means doing as little as possible or giving yourself a treat. You're feeling very sociable and won't like it if you have to spend the best part of the day on your own. This is all very well if you don't have more pressing matters to take care of, such as work and other chores, but it won't make you very popular if you shirk your duties for too long. Lucky Number 724 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer It's very difficult to see the wood for the trees today, especially when it comes to sorting out your finances. Maybe you're so worried about the state of your bank balance that you can't make any sensible decisions about it, or you're trying to do your accounts but you're drowning in a sea of paper. Give yourself frequent breaks and try not to make any firm commitments or decisions while you're in this scatterbrained mood. Lucky Number 612 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leo You need to look after yourself today because you're in a sensitive and vulnerable mood, making you take things very personally. It doesn't help that you're feeling rather lonely and unappreciated, or that others are being critical and offhand. Even if you crave the company of others it might be best to spend some time alone now, to avoid feeling emotionally crushed by other people's unfeeling attitudes. Lucky Number 617 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo Do your best to keep things in proportion today, otherwise they will grow in your imagination until they seem to be something they're not. For instance, you might get so bogged down in something fiddly or detailed that you make it much more complicated than it really is. If this happens it will help to have a complete break from it so you can recharge your batteries and gain a clearer mental focus. Lucky Number 462 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Libra A friend finds it hard to see the wood for the trees today, because they're so caught up in petty details that don't mean nearly as much as they think. Not that you can tell them that, because they'll overreact and start foaming at the mouth. You may also be paying too much attention to things that don't really matter, which will be a waste of your valuable time in the long run. Lucky Number 260 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio Here we go! Today you have to keep a loved one sweet while also getting on with important tasks, so try to be as flexible and easy-going as possible. The best way to handle anyone who's being demanding is to humor them, give them as much attention as you can manage and explain your current circumstances. You may also have to arrange to spend time with them later in the week when things aren't so hectic. Lucky Number 305 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius Yesterday's theme continues today, as you're faced with the task of trying to work out what someone is telling you. The trouble is that they're probably not all that sure themselves because they're too involved in what's going on to form any kind of objective opinion. Try to keep calm while unravelling all this and don't get caught up in trivial problems that stop you seeing the bigger picture. Lucky Number 173 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn Carry on where you left off yesterday, because this is another good day for being savvy with your money. Maybe you should take the bull by the horns and begin by writing down everything you've spent this month, so you can see what's a valid expense and what comes under the category of frivolous extras that you don't really need. Prepare to be amazed! Lucky Number 800 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius You're feeling very sensitive today, which means you're easily hurt by other people. They may not mean to upset you but that's what will happen, especially if they're being rather off-hand or they give the impression that they couldn't care less about you. You're probably reading more into the situation than really exists, so try to keep your reactions in proportion. Lucky Number 398 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius