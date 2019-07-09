Horoscopes for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Aries Single or married, you should make tonight date night. With the Moon passing through your seventh house of partnerships, it is time to spend quality time with others! If you are the rare introverted Ram, consider joining the gang at the office for drinks or coffee after work. This is a time for making alliances, so don't sit home alone! Lucky Number 973 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus Success can be yours at work today, especially if you work well with your co-workers. The Moon and fortunate Jupiter blend well, so things may turn out better than you expected. Be sure to tend to your health as your sixth house is activated. Eat right and get plenty of rest and exercise so that you may operate at your best. Lucky Number 858 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini Twins may find this is the perfect day as your energy levels match the variety of activity available to you now. With so much to see and do, it may be hard to decide on one activity. Fit as much recreation into the day without having to work to get everything done... fun stops being fun when you feel like you have to do something, or be somewhere, by a certain time. Go with the marvelous flow. Lucky Number 928 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer Sweet memories come to the surface . Bringing out old scrapbooks and photo albums will aid you in your walk down memory lane. Many of you will wake up remembering strange and beautiful dreams from the night before. Be sure to write down what you remember in your journal. Lucky Number 861 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo The Moon harmonizes well with the planetary energies, helping you to be popular and friendly today. However, you may find there are some subjects that are upsetting for you to discuss now. However, with your ruler, the life giving Sun, in your twelfth house of secrets, you may feel you have to hide your true thoughts from the world. Lucky Number 252 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo The Moon in favorable aspect to planets in your houses of home and service signal that it is almost time for you to reap the harvest of all your hard work. If you are looking for a new position, it may be just around the corner. Changes are likely in your employment situation... you may even find that self-employment is something that would suit you now. Lucky Number 842 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Libra The attractive Moon blends well with planetary energies, proving you are one of the most widely appealing signs in the zodiac. People will respond naturally to your pleasing presence, smiling and opening doors for you. If you can spend the day doing something fun with someone you love, this could be the sweetest day of the month. Lucky Number 976 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio The intuitive Moon activates the energies in your twelfth house of secrets, increasing your awareness of psychic connections in your life. This is one of those days when you think of someone you haven't heard from in ages and suddenly the phone rings... and of course the caller is none other than the one who is on your mind! Be open to minor miracles and magic today. Lucky Number 785 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius The couple-minded Libra Moon blends well with the planetary energies, hinting that love may be in the air for the idealistic Archer. This certainly is a good day to spend with your favorite people, even if there is a bit of mental tension between you. If a difference of opinion over shared resources comes up, talk it through with patience and with love. Lucky Number 986 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn Hard work pays off as the reflective Moon harmonizes with the planetary forces. You should be seeing results in the form of better health and financial stability if you haven't noticed the improvements already. You can derive a great deal of pleasure and satisfaction from a job well done, so take pride in your accomplishments. Lucky Number 512 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius Despite a potential difficulty with a co-worker or a stress induced headache, the gentle Moon harmonizes well with the planetary forces. Joy can be yours if you are willing to find it in unexpected places. Sure, you have to work hard and tend to your responsibilities, but when a ladybug lands on your arm in the middle of a traffic jam, you must realize that you are blessed! Lucky Number 656 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo