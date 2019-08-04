Horoscopes for Sunday, August 4, 2019

Aries Get ready for fun as anything goes today... the more flexible you can be, the more you can enjoy today's aspects. Sure there are bills to pay, but the chance to forget about your troubles for a few hours is your gift from the cosmos. Let yourself laugh and enjoy the simple things in life with your friends and family. Lucky Number 978 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus You may enjoy a lighthearted morning, but by afternoon it will be time to return to duty. Once the changing Moon enters your sixth house of health and service, you'll need to remember to water your plants and walk the dog (and more often). Some Bulls may be bringing work home from the office as tasks seem to be piling up, but don't forget to pay attention to good health habits! Skip the cookies and milk tonight and have fresh fruit instead. Lucky Number 389 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini You'll be happy to lighten up once the changing Moon enters your fifth house of pleasure and creativity today. It will be easy to be optimistic as the Moon contacts sensual Venus and idealistic Neptune. Then again, it may be that you are too confident and will take an ill-advised risk... do try to keep both your feet on the ground. Lucky Number 922 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer The changing Moon enters Libra and your fourth house of home and family, making you more than ready for a personal retreat. The stars favor spiritual and emotional healing now, so surround yourself with people and things that make you feel whole. Pick up some flowers on your way home from work and enjoy a candlelit bath tonight. Lucky Number 701 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Leo It will be easy for you to lend support and encouragement to your friends, family and associates today. With the sympathetic Moon and compassionate Ceres blending, you can express your love and confidence clearly and freely. People will be naturally drawn to you, and it seems you know exactly what to say. Lucky Number 782 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo Congratulate yourself for a job well done even if no one else notices today. Your ingenuity and efficiency are exactly what the world needs, but unfortunately overlooks in favor of more flashy solutions. Treat yourself to a massage or a long, warm bubble bath this evening. Pledge to serve only yourself as you rest and rejuvenate this evening. Lucky Number 445 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Libra You may begin to perk up late in the day when the changing Moon enters fair Libra and your first house of personality. You are sure to have more energy in the afternoon than you will in the morning, when it seems almost impossible to get out of bed to start the day. Let your body observe its own natural rhythms and avoid forcing yourself to work against them. Lucky Number 912 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio As the day wears on, you may feel yourself turning inward. Blame it on the changing Moon entering your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, urging you to spend time in quiet meditation. If you can arrange for a peaceful evening at home, recharge your spiritual batteries by taking a candlelit bath. Shut out the cares of the world and let Calgon take you away! Lucky Number 428 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius After a hard day's work, you can loosen up once the Moon enters sociable Libra and your eleventh house of friends and associates. However, you may want to guard just how much information you divulge to your pals over drinks... don't let your tongue get so relaxed that you confide the wrong things to the wrong people. Lucky Number 500 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn You may be tempted to daydream early in the day, but once the changing Moon enters Libra and your tenth house of career and reputation, you will need to display greater concentration. Take a cat nap mid-afternoon and you will find yourself refreshed and ready to focus; chances are good you will be up late tonight as you see to all your responsibilities. Lucky Number 374 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius Once the changing Moon enters your ninth house of travel and adventure, Water Bearers will be ready for a change. After a long day, find a way to break your routine. Even if you simply sit and watch a show about history or travel this evening, you will enjoy the window into other worlds. Whatever you do, don't do what you always do. Lucky Number 384 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer