Horoscopes for Monday, August 19, 2019

Aries This is a great day for the active and fun-loving Ram, so don't sit inside and watch the world go by. If the weather is good, this is a good time to participate in team or group sports. Go cycling with a friend or play ball with your pals in the warmth of the afternoon sun. Romance is also favoured by today's aspects, so consider planning an evening under the stars. Lucky Number 497 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus It's best to spend the day recuperating from the stress of the past few weeks; with your lunar low cycle in full swing, you should try to relax as much as possible. Review the events of the past month for a better idea of where you are going; you can plan a better strategy for your future this way. Dreams you have tonight may be revealing, so keep pencil and paper nearby for recording strong images. Lucky Number 130 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini Many hands make light work, so gather your friends to assist you today. If you have a friend in need, don't hesitate to offer your services. You would be surprised at how much fun moving or painting can be when everyone works together as a team. Consider leading a group to perform a community service, such as picking up trash or serving food to the homeless. Lucky Number 400 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer It won't hurt to make yourself visible as the Moon moves through your tenth house of status. If you are single and want to advertise, go somewhere that is known for singles action. If you are partnered and want to show off the love in your life, attend an outdoor concert or community event. This is a good time to make a strong impression on the public and authority figures. Lucky Number 084 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leo Lively Leo is practically on fire with enthusiasm as the Moon blends well with much of the sky; this is a wonderful day for you to be among others. Your natural ability to entertain is enhanced, while a sense of excitement prevails. It would be a shame for you to hide yourself away from the rest of the world. If you are currently home bound, find a simpatico group to chat with online! Lucky Number 778 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo You can expect your psychic energy to reach a monthly peak as the stars blend harmoniously today; you may just know things throughout the day. Some of you may have prophetic dreams or dreams which reveal events from a past life... keep pen and paper ready to jot down what you remember upon awakening. Sex within a committed relationship can be very spiritual and downright amazing this evening. Lucky Number 770 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra This should turn out to be an enjoyable day as the Moon blends well with planets in your eleventh house of friendships and your fifth house of pleasure; make it a point to get out for some fresh air. Your mate, best friend, or partner will appreciate your time and attention, so make time for him or her. Even if you have a lot of work to do, it can be made pleasant today. Lucky Number 885 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio Take care of your health today by eating right and getting fresh air and exercise. You may also need to find time for organizing your personal belongings... when was the last time you cleaned out your medicine cabinet? Check for expiration dates on all your medicines, vitamins, and packaged goods. Also, test your drinking water; you may want to install a filter. Lucky Number 724 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius Fun and excitement in your own neighborhood is likely as the Moon and Uranus do the Lambada, adding spice to your day. If the weather allows, get out there and get to know your neighbors. It's good to know who the people around you are, even if you find you don't like them! With a little effort, you can help create a positive environment. Lucky Number 811 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn With the Moon passing through your fourth house of home and family, it's time to do a bit of housekeeping. This is the perfect time to organize and tidy up if you have been letting things slide; you might find you even enjoy the physical exercise of housework. Spending time with your family members will help you to feel... whether this is a good thing or a bad thing remains to be seen! Lucky Number 641 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius The Moon blends well with the other planetary energies, giving you the strength you need on this busy day. It seems the phone won't stop ringing and that you are required to be here, there and everywhere all at the same time. Recruit neighbors, friends and siblings to help you get everything done. Why do everything yourself when you can delegate? Lucky Number 464 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces