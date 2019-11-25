Horoscopes for Monday, November 25, 2019

Aries You may feel a bit moody and intense as the Moon treks through Scorpio and your eighth house of sex, power and money today. With fierce Mars and disruptive Uranus clashing, you may not feel that life is turning out the way you planned, but who better than an Aries to turn lemons into lemonade? Sensual Venus dances into serious Capricorn today, and your worst fear is that life is about to get too real for your liking. You understand that work can also be play, but others around you don't. It's time to have fun. Lucky Number 738 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus The Moon moves through your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, helping you make a fresh start in important relationships. This may be painful as fierce Mars and disruptive Uranus complicate matters; you may have difficulty accepting certain changes within yourself or someone you love. Venus moves from adventurous Sagittarius into the earthy realms of Capricorn tonight. She is less interested in philosophic discussion and more interested in getting down to business. Are you ready to go with her? Lucky Number 492 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini The Moon and Mercury tango sensuously today, making you feel warm all over. If you can afford it, buy flowers or scented candles to freshen your environment. If you're stuck in a stuffy office, it's especially important to find a way to make your surrounds feel more personal and inviting. Venus dances into cool Capricorn tonight. This earthy sojourn of the Queen of Hearts sets up a creative friction for you. Ground your brilliant ideas and do not get disheartened by the slowness of the process. Explore your physicality. Joy is a happy body. Lucky Number 697 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer Get back in touch with your inner child as the Moon moves into your fifth house of love and pleasure. Take part in your favourite games, sports and hobbies and you leave your worries behind, as life is too short not to enjoy all the sweetness it has to offer. Just be warned: if you walk into a pet store or animal shelter, you might not be able to leave without a new pet! With Venus moving into your seventh house tonight, draw loved ones to you and make plans. Lucky Number 788 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Leo The Moon moves through Scorpio and your fourth house of home and family, urging you to tend to the home fires today. For better or worse, your home and the people in it are a big part of who you are. You may not be able to change your family, but you can change the way you respond and react to their actions. The horn of a nanny-goat became the horn of plenty. Capricorn is a symbol of bounty, so with Venus there from tonight you can lay back and receive your dues. Lucky Number 795 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo Many of you will find yourselves feeling overly emotional and responding to others in unpredictable ways. You could be the very soul of understanding, or you could be too sensitive to see any point of view beyond your own. Just be your natural, beautiful self and all will be well. As Venus moves into Capricorn, spend the next few weeks in a passionate embrace. Concentrate on your partner and your children if you have any. Lucky Number 603 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra Someone may be working behind the scenes in your behalf or perhaps good karma is coming back your way. Money may come in from an unexpected source just when you need it most. Spiritual and emotional support may also be coming from places you least expect it as thanks to Venus the Universe sends love your way. Accept the kindness of others and go on to spread good will. You are going to have a growth experience! It's a fabulous day for socializing and you'll feel like shopping until you drop. Perhaps you'd better leave the credit cards at home. Lucky Number 800 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio Enjoy renewed emotional strength as the Moon lights up your sign. Some of your emotions may be overpowering as fierce Mars clashes with disruptive Uranus. On the positive side, you should be able to persuade others to your point of view with very little effort. Your charm and magnetism are strong as Venus heads into earthy Capricorn tonight, bringing the action home to your neighborhood. Lucky Number 101 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius You may feel rather haunted today, literally or figuratively. Dreams and visions could be disturbing, but if you take the time to analyze them, you'll find they're a great tool for personal and spiritual growth. Surround yourself with things and people that comfort you and avoid negative places. Everyone needs time to hide once in a while... As Venus heads out of Sagittarius it's time for you to be in your own safe, private place. Lucky Number 694 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn Emotional lightning strikes so hang on to your hats on this anything-goes day. Mars and Uranus add to the witches' brew of aspects, so be prepared for some discomfort. As Venus enters your sign tonight be patient and be willing to experiment. Pay attention to partner's ideas, but take care on the financial front. Do not become dazzled by get-rich schemes.Ultimately, you are faced with a challenge or two in your personal life, but you are a Capricorn, so of course you can handle it! Lucky Number 586 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius Some of you may be worried about the status quo as the Moon moves through Scorpio and your tenth house of career and status today. The magic of tomorrow's New Moon will help you get back on track, so get organized. Prepare yourself for the week to come by organizing yourself. You don't want to be caught off guard as Venus slips behind the scenes tonight. Love relationships from the past, especially those in which you suffered a loss, can intrude in weeks ahead. You can choose to ignore a tendency to self-pity by turning your attention to helping others less fortunate than yourself. Lucky Number 406 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius