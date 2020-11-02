Horoscopes for Monday, November 2, 2020

Aries It's time to start scrutinizing your financial affairs, so make sure they're operating efficiently and productively. Talk to an expert if you need advice or if you don't trust your own judgement, but make sure it's someone you trust. It's also a good time to carry out any form of research, because you'll enjoy digging deeper and deeper into a subject. Lucky Number 938 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus The best way to understand your partner from today is to talk to them. Mind you, it's equally important to listen to what they have to say in response! So encourage your other half and your friends to talk to you, so you can get a better idea of what's going on with them. Try to solve problems by meeting one another halfway, rather than by one of you insisting that they get what they want so the other one has to make all the compromises. Lucky Number 407 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini Between now and late November you'll make a big effort to get on well with everyone in your life. You'll want to achieve compromise rather than conflict, even if this means bending over backwards to keep someone sweet or putting your own needs second. This is great, provided that you don't secretly feel resentful about it, or expect everyone to treat you in the same way. You should also avoid compromising on matters that require a firmer hand. Lucky Number 679 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer It's a day for taking care of chores and other duties, without making them a real drag. You'll take pleasure in getting household tasks out of the way, especially if you can persuade someone to give you a hand. If you're at work you'll want to create a relaxing, comfortable atmosphere with colleagues and customers, and they'll appreciate the efforts you make. Lucky Number 406 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Leo This is a wonderful day for being with people you care about. You're feeling very compassionate and kind and you want to create a good atmosphere between you and the people you love in your life. If there have been problems between you and a certain someone recently, this is the ideal day to sort them out. Be prepared to talk them through and to reach a compromise or renewed understanding of what happened. Lucky Number 938 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo During the next few weeks you'll take great pleasure in being with loved ones. They'll mean more to you than ever, and you might even want to arrange a big get-together for some of them. You're also starting to feel festive, so you might be inspired to begin your Christmas preparations early, especially if you know that November and December will be busy months for you. Most impressive! Lucky Number 099 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra Financial issues begin to raise their heads, but this is a fine day for being with someone you really care about. If you're in a romantic frame of mind you will enjoy proving it in true Libran style, as your views on personal values come under discussion. Feeling compassionate and understanding towards loved ones? Forgive them their foibles and failings, just as you hope they'll forgive you for yours. Lucky Number 092 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio Between now and late November you'll spend a lot of time thinking about yourself and the things that concern you. That's exactly the way it should be right now, but at times you'll have to wrest your thoughts away from personal considerations and focus on other people instead, otherwise you'll make yourself very unpopular. Lucky Number 118 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius You have a lot of interesting things to say today, so choose someone to talk to who will listen. Maybe you need to discuss your feelings or perhaps you're excited about a future project and that's what's uppermost in your mind at the moment. It's a good day for making plans for the future, so look ahead and act accordingly. Lucky Number 378 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn The coming three weeks will mark a fabulous opportunity for you to think about your plans for the future. Consider all your hopes and dreams, and work out how far you have with them. Are they coming along nicely or do you never expect them to see the light of day? You'll also enjoy giving your brain some intellectual fodder, so don't shy away from topics and questions that make you ponder long and hard. Lucky Number 624 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius Your thoughts turn to your career and long-term plans today, and these are the area of your life that you need to focus on for the next two months. Maybe you're planning something big that will put you in the spotlight, in which case ideally you need to get it off the ground before the end of November if you want to take full advantage of the planetary set-up. Lucky Number 405 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo