Horoscopes for Friday, December 11, 2020

Aries A certain person is being very feisty and fiery on this day. You may also suspect that they're looking for an argument and will provoke you until you rise to the bait. Trigger points include shared finances and any topic that is currently supposed to be off-limits. You'll probably discover that you want to clear the air, but don't get carried away. Lucky Number 436 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus There's a certain amount of friction between you and your partner this day. This could be really exciting and dynamic, spurring you into fresh adventures together, or it might lead to spats that seem to get more petty as the day wears on. So resist the temptation to get drawn into silly squabbles and instead express this day's energy in more positive ways. Lucky Number 281 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini Beware of taking on too much, because it will be an effort to get through it all. You might even have to give up the unequal struggle, which won't do much for your ego or your reputation. Be especially careful about this if you're at work because a certain person may try to take advantage of what they see as your weakness or failure to deliver the goods. Lucky Number 520 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer If you want to avoid having a row with someone, get out and about as much as possible on this day so you can work off all your nervous energy. If you stay in one place for too long you'll be in danger of becoming moody, and possibly even a right old crosspatch. You might also lose your temper with loved ones who are being bolshie or who have the audacity to disagree with you about something. Lighten up! Lucky Number 900 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Leo If you look closely, you'll see a black cloud hovering over a loved one's head. They'll find the smallest excuse for losing their temper or throwing a tantrum, so tiptoe around them or try to jolly them out of their filthy mood. If the situation continues you may decide that it would be better to get the inevitable argument out of the way than to pussyfoot around them any longer. Lucky Number 447 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo This is not a day for sitting still if you can possibly avoid it because it will be a fast track to bad temper and sharp-tongued outbursts. Have plenty of short breaks, go for lots of walks or work up a sweat in the gym in your lunch-hour. If you're driving, keep an eye on the speedometer because it will be very tempting to go too fast and you'll be furious if you're caught. Lucky Number 405 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra If someone owes you money and you're beginning to think that you'll never get it back, this is an excellent day to chase them up. They may not cave in straightaway but at least you'll have had your say and done what you can. Watch out for a tendency to lose your temper, because although this could be quite dramatic if you're usually the soul of equanimity it could work against you if you become aggressive or unpleasant. Lucky Number 408 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio Take it slowly this day otherwise you'll be almost guaranteed to lose your temper and make yourself very unpopular in the process. If someone is annoying you, you won't need any encouragement to start a row because you're looking for outlets for your current ire and irritation. OK, but do your best to direct your anger at the person who deserves it and not at innocent bystanders. Lucky Number 237 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius Moodiness is never far away on this day, making you over-react to problems and giving you a tendency to take out your feelings on your nearest and dearest. If someone asks you what's really wrong, you'll struggle to explain and may even have to give up because you can't put it into words. It's like an itch that you can't scratch, and you don't know where it stems from or what it means. Lucky Number 238 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn You're dashing around in several directions at once on this day because you're gripped by the burning desire to get things done. You're in a tearing hurry, and the problem is that this could make you rather irritable if things don't go the way you want or people don't jump to it. You might also be feeling angry with a friend, even if you can't put your finger on what's wrong. Lucky Number 243 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius You're in a tricky position because someone who is supposed to know what they're talking about seems to be spouting complete nonsense instead. If this is an older friend or relative then you can simply smile politely and wait for them to rejoin the rest of us on Planet Earth. But if it's a boss or bureaucrat who's talking rubbish or giving you some puzzling orders, you'll be in a quandary about what to do. Lucky Number 736 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio