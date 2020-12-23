Horoscopes for Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Aries Don't get embroiled in a bad-tempered skirmish on this day, for it might turn into more than that if you aren't careful. Everyone seems to be ratty and argumentative, but once you let the first spat take place it's effectively declaring open season. Even though things seem out-of-joint, keep your lines of communication open. Lucky Number 927 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus Someone isn't mucking about on this day, and if they're annoyed about something they'll come right out with it. This means you could be on the receiving end of some zingers, but equally it means that you'll be giving as good as you get. Now, although it will be very tempting to let off steam by giving someone an earful, aren't there better directions in which to channel your energy? Lucky Number 356 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini You're in a very erratic mood, making you restless, edgy and nervy. It may be almost impossible to settle to anything for long, because, as Mercury slows, you soon lose interest. If life becomes boring you'll want to liven it up in some way and it's likely you'll choose the most disruptive and controversial option you can think of, even though you know this will cause trouble. Lucky Number 131 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer If you have children at home they'll be really playful and quite a handful at times. Encourage them to burn off all their energy during the day otherwise it will be a case of tears before bedtime. There could also be a fractious atmosphere between you and a loved one, and this will quickly escalate into a row if you aren't careful. Lucky Number 941 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Leo The atmosphere is highly combustible this day, with people getting in a stew over the smallest little thing. You will also have a tendency to get hot under the collar, especially if someone isn't doing things as quickly as you'd like. Try to stop yourself getting in a rage because once that happens it will be difficult to cool down again. Maybe you need some fresh air? Lucky Number 747 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo Words are flying around in all directions, and the conversations will be fast and furious. You might face a lot of distractions and interruptions, or you could get caught up in some rather irritable slang matches with a certain person. The busier you are, the more fraught you'll become and the more likely to go off the deep end. Lucky Number 409 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Libra Someone is shooting from the hip on this day, making them irascible and all too liable to fly off the handle. Be very wary about provoking them into further outbursts, particularly where the vexed topics of money and sex are concerned. If you're trying to sort out a financial problem you will also be prone to losing your rag and banging your fist on the table. But will that help? Lucky Number 784 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio Be careful how you handle a certain someone, because their mood is little short of incendiary. They'll jump down your throat if you dare to disagree with them, and then accuse you of being a wimp if you decide that it would be better to agree with everything they say. You can't win! If they really get on your wick, you'll have to give them a piece of your mind, even if it is supposed to be the season of goodwill to all men. Huh! Lucky Number 951 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius Slow down! You're trying to do too much and it's driving you - and everyone else - up the wall. What's more, if you're in too much of a hurry you'll start to become accident-prone and that will make you even more het up. Try to take any setbacks or domestic mishaps in your stride, otherwise you'll end the day feeling like a nervous wreck. Lucky Number 716 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn Get out your list of things to do, because you're in a very industrious and efficient mood. Start with whatever is most urgent and then carry on from there. If you seem to be doing all the work while loved ones laze around watching TV, you'll soon chivvy them along and get them to lend a hand. After all, you don't want to feel like Cinderella! Lucky Number 260 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius Someone is being bombastic and overbearing, and you don't like it. You aren't prepared to take their behavior lying down, but standing up to them is likely to result in a rip-roaring row. Well, it seems that the row is almost inevitable, and perhaps that's just as well because it won't do you any good to swallow your anger or tolerate this person's boorishness for much longer. Lucky Number 255 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo