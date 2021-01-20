Horoscopes for Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Aries A small piece of unexpected good news relating to your career, or relationship with a person you respect, is indicated on this day. You will have the opportunity to improve your financial situation or self-esteem with the emphasis on money. Education, news, travel or foreign affairs are highlighted. It's generally a good news day and you should be in a happier frame of mind than you've been for some time. Lucky Number 168 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus Your partner may be sulking and feeling very neglected. Make amends as soon as you can. Movies, candlelight dinners, flowers or even a scented bath together could do the trick. New work assignments come to you through recently established contacts but beware: you have to manage a fine balancing act between your career and your home life and it won't be easy! Lucky Number 883 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini If you can't travel to an exotic place at least you can dream about it! Try to experience something unique on this day to satisfy this craving. Your wit and charm will always win you favours and you know it. Become involved in projects that present you with a challenge and you'll excel. Don't let niggly little things get to you. Lucky Number 190 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer Tell others what they want to hear, but not to the point of telling an outright lie. Take extra care to be sincere, because sooner or later your stretches of the truth are going to catch up with you. As the day progresses, starry-eyed potential and hardheaded reality begin falling into line. It's possible to achieve your goals and stay true to yourself, but you might have to go out of your way to do it. Lucky Number 126 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo As one thing after another goes wrong, you can't only wonder 'Is the whole Universe against me this day?'. Look for a reliable friend to step in and save your life, or at the very least, a lot of your valuable time. There's no harm in stumbling, but there's nothing to be gained by actually falling. Don't be too proud to ask for help when you really need it. Lucky Number 259 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo If it's happening, you know about it first, and you probably have front row seats. You can't help but be in the middle of any physical action or court intrigue that's taking place on this day. If you had your choice, you'd much rather prolong the chase than catch the quarry. Work on putting together a schedule that's sure to keep you running. You'll know when it's time to stop. Lucky Number 925 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra Watch out for differences of opinion that crop up throughout the day. Keep in mind that anyone can speak, but not everyone has to listen. When trying to get someone's ear, make sure you go through the usual channels before resorting to more unusual tactics. A display of anger or rudeness will only alienate those whom you'd rather endear. You have a much better chance at catching flies with honey than with vinegar. Lucky Number 885 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio The one thing you can look forward to this day is change. Just when you think you've worked it all out, the Universe reshuffles the cosmic cards. For the next few days, decisions are made by forces beyond your control. Sit back and observe and roll with the waves as much as possible: refusing to do so will only create problems for yourself and the people you live or work with. Lucky Number 926 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius Maybe you'd rather be out with friends on the party trail, but if you have to work, everything should run smoothly. You'll avoid difficulties, duck out of arguments and generally head for the easy option and the end result will be pleasurable. You hate taking orders, so your own inventive ideas are always best, if you're allowed to implement them. Explore new remedies to keep fit or to resolve old ailments. Lucky Number 834 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn This day looks very pleasant and you will be in a party mood for most of the day. Follow the urge to dance or go out for a picnic with family and friends. Even workaholics will not be able to concentrate on work. Lucky Number 448 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius Financial affairs, banking and insurance claim your attention. When filling in any official or legal forms, be careful and focus your attention on what you are writing. If you are in advertising and media, you'll do very well on this day. Someone from your past may try to make a comeback. Lucky Number 786 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius