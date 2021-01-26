Horoscopes for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Aries Indications are that there is a dilemma with a significant person in your life that needs to be sorted out. Although this process can be a bit drawn out at times, it marks a significant turning point in defining yourself and what qualities you are seeking in other people. Agreements made with others are probably better left until another day for best results. A happy, out of the blue development lifts your spirits dramatically and also eases some of your concerns. Lucky Number 528 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus Family matters claim your attention during the first half of the day and you may make several short distance trips in connection with this. There are good indications for buying or selling property this day but you should seek professional advice in this matter. Your health shouldn't be causing you any problems and your partner will be caring and supportive - provided you didn't dump them yesterday! Lucky Number 203 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini You may encounter someone in the coming days who will have a profound influence on you. You can succeed in disentangling a complicated situation and receive warm compliments in the process. Take care not to indulge in gossip as it could rebound on you. Similarly, avoid harsh words at home as they can't be taken back. Lucky Number 762 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer You're always looking for the angle, but this is a good day to let your preconceived notions go. Don't be afraid to try something new, just for the pleasure of it. The advantages of your discoveries are clear -- not just to you, but to everyone else as well. The best moments are spent with the people you truly care about. Lucky Number 455 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Leo The more you rush, the better the odds you'll have to do it all over again: take your time and do the job correctly in the first place. It may take longer than you had hoped, but you'll be rewarded at the end of the day. Relax and let someone special have a calming force on your reckless and manic mood. Take a scented bath, get a massage or snuggle up with your love. Lucky Number 085 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo There'll be plenty of support for you on this day and some achievements. However, you need to tread carefully to avoid misunderstanding and strife in your home life - other members of your family may not be having as good a day as you. Let your nurturing, caring nature shine through and avoid feelings of jealousy. Lucky Number 541 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra Are you absolutely sure that you're taking out your frustration on the right person? Anger at an institution could very well hurt individuals who have nothing to do with the problem at the moment. You're not entirely powerless but one good chance may be all that you get. Save your best ammunition for more desperate times. The solution to what's bothering you is a lot simpler than you are making it. Lucky Number 513 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio You finally get the chance to wipe the slate clean, as an unpleasant or unfortunate matter is decided in your favour. Show grace and compassion rather than gloating over your victory, especially if the loser is still in the vicinity... You have the Universal right to enthusiasm, but not the obligation to hurt others. You can be victorious and compassionate at the same time. Lucky Number 782 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius If you meet a friend this day after a long break, a fruitful business partnership could emerge. Prudent investments made on this day will yield good returns for a long time. Some expenditure is indicated, but it will be worthwhile in the long run. Lucky Number 777 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn Romance is the highlight for you this day and you might just spend a lot of time thinking about one person in particular. If you are planning to propose to somebody, this will be the best time to do so! Those in the electrical business will make profits this day. Do not fall for flattery, as you seem rather vulnerable. Lucky Number 858 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius The dreamy mists of the last day or two take on a harder edge as the moody Moon and fierce Ceres come to blows. It's quite fortunate early on, but the afternoon and evening see some major upsets, especially in the sporting arena. News is deceptive. Lucky Number 116 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo