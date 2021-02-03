Horoscopes for Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Aries You're surrounded by confusion today, especially if you're trying to work out where you're going in life. This isn't the right day for making important decisions or plans because you're too susceptible to other people's ideas and suggestions. Some daydreaming will help to get your imagination working but you should wait until at least the 8th before making any concrete plans. Lucky Number 717 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus Although you're currently being encouraged to concentrate on your goals, you won't get very far with practical matters today. However, you'll make a lot of progress if you're working on something that calls for inspiration, intuition and imagination. Trust your instincts, although it's a good idea to wait a few days before putting your ideas into action in case you have second thoughts about them in the meantime. Lucky Number 719 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini It's a strange day and you're feeling much more sensitive than usual. This will have one of two effects on you: either you'll feel completely in tune with the people around you and will be open to all sorts of spiritual insights, or you'll want to escape from harsh reality and disappear into a little world of your own. If it's the latter, you'll benefit from practising some sort of meditation or creative visualization. Lucky Number 905 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer Be wary about making any important decisions today, especially if they're connected with joint finances, tax matters or anything that involves life and death issues. The situation isn't as clear-cut as you might imagine, and what's more you're easily swayed by your surroundings right now. The more serious the circumstances, the greater the risk of you making the wrong decision. Lucky Number 506 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo You normally know your own mind with no trouble at all, but today you're so easily influenced by the people around you that you'll end up wondering whether you're voicing your own opinions or merely repeating the thoughts of others. This is great for creating a truly harmonious and compassionate link with someone but it's not so good for making important decisions. Lucky Number 343 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo If you're a typical Virgo you aren't always in the most robust of health, and today you certainly need to take extra care of yourself. That's because you don't have as much energy as usual, and also because you could be more susceptible to germs than normal. This doesn't mean you should wrap yourself in cotton wool or swab yourself in disinfectant, but just be sensible and avoid anyone who's a one-man germ factory. Lucky Number 941 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra You're idealistic at the best of times, Libra, and you're certainly viewing the world through rose-colored specs today. You're ready to see the best in other people and you'll do your best to avoid harsh reality whenever possible. This is fine, provided that it doesn't last long, but try not to stay in your little bubble of idealism for too long, otherwise you might avoid something important that needs your attention. Lucky Number 125 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio If there's a nasty silence when you're with loved ones today, you'll do your best to ignore it and pretend that nothing's wrong. The alternative, which is feeling hurt and worried, is too painful for you to contemplate right now. Be careful if you're involved in a property deal at the moment because you might overlook something rather important while you're thinking of other things. Lucky Number 786 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius You're feeling very friendly today and you'll enjoy being with other people. Don't be surprised if you end up being someone's confidante, as they pour their heart out to you, because they'll have picked up on the fact that you're in a compassionate mood. But try not to say things that you don't really mean purely to please other people, because such comments will come back to haunt you in the days ahead. You must let someone down gently rather than pacify them with a lie. Lucky Number 757 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Capricorn Do yourself a favor and avoid making any important decisions today. Even though you're usually sensible and practical, your head's in the clouds right now and you could easily make the wrong choices. Be especially careful if someone is leaning on you over a money matter because they may be hoping to influence you in ways that aren't necessarily in your best interests. Lucky Number 897 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius You're feeling very compassionate and tender-hearted today, presenting a much softer side of yourself to the world. As a result, you might find yourself listening to a hard-luck story or feeling sad about someone else's misfortune. But be careful! Although you're usually nobody's fool, right now you're very susceptible to people who might try to take you for a ride or cheat you in some way. Maybe you shouldn't believe everything you hear? Lucky Number 617 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo