Horoscopes for Thursday, February 4, 2021

Aries Give yourself a treat at some point today Rams, and lose yourself in a good book. You're in the right mood to read something thought-provoking and interesting, or you might prefer to listen to a tape that sets you thinking. If you're going shopping you'll be drawn to items with a New Age, religious or spiritual slant. Lucky Number 190 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus It's surprisingly easy to get on well with people of influence and authority, especially if you want to talk money with them. So if you're chasing up a company about the payment they were supposed to have made to you, you should get on the phone or write a letter today, while things are going your way. There could also be interesting news about a forthcoming pay rise. Lucky Number 983 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini You're still very sensitive, and today it helps you to get along well with the people around you. You may find that you know what someone is going to say before they open their mouth, or that you have a complete understanding of what they're talking about because you've experienced the same thing yourself. Lucky Number 130 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer This is a super day for rolling up your sleeves, whether literally or metaphorically, and getting on with some of those boring but necessary tasks that are waiting for you. They could be anything from checking your bank statement to paying some bills or doing some filing. If you're at work, you'll appreciate a colleague's help and support. Lucky Number 277 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Leo What a wonderful day! You're feeling happy, easy-going and friendly, so don't be surprised if half the world beats a path to your door. How can they resist you when you're like this? This is a great opportunity to make contact with someone you'd like to see, perhaps to ask them out or simply to remind them that you're still alive. Mind you, if you have any romantic motives they'll get a helping hand right now. Lucky Number 614 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo If you tackle the tasks that await you, and get some of those odd jobs out of the way, today will be very satisfying and enjoyable. This may not sound like a recipe for happiness but you'll be delighted by the progress you make, especially if you get to grips with some of those chores that have been hanging fire for ages. You might even be inspired to carry on the good work tomorrow. Lucky Number 548 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra Enjoy yourself today, because you're in a very happy mood and as a result things are going well. It's a super day for getting together with some of your favourite people, even if you don't do anything very special. If you have the time, you'll enjoy playing with some children or releasing your own inner child. It's also a great day for conjuring up a little romance with you-know-who. Lucky Number 852 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio This is the perfect day for concentrating on domestic matters, especially if you're hoping to put things to rights after the past few days. You'll enjoy taking care of your home and family, and perhaps doing some special cooking or producing someone's favourite meal. If you're out shopping you'll be drawn to items that make you feel safe and which have a traditional look or feel. Lucky Number 837 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius This is a fabulous day for being as sociable as your time and energy will allow. You'll enjoy mixing with people from all ages and walks of life, because you'll be interested in finding out what makes them tick. Why not get chatting to the person standing next to you in the train or the supermarket queue, or ring up some of the people you haven't seen for a while. You might even be inspired to write a few letters. Lucky Number 293 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn Devote as much time today as possible to your priorities and values because you'll get an enormous amount of satisfaction from them today. You'll also appreciate having some peace and quiet, away from the rat race, even if you have to snatch odd moments here and there. If you're out shopping you might see the perfect gift for you-know-who and decide to buy it as a surprise. Lucky Number 653 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius If it's the end of your working week you'll be in the mood to celebrate in some way. Maybe you could go out on the town with some friends, or meet up at someone's house for a meal? If that sounds a bit too energetic, you'll enjoy staying at home and getting immersed in one of your favourite hobbies. If you're involved in a group venture, such as an amateur dramatics society, you could be asked to take the lead in some way. Lucky Number 760 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius