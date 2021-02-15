Horoscopes for Monday, February 15, 2021

Aries A certain person is being subtly subversive today. If you're at work, this may be someone who's pretending to do things by the book but who's really trying to break some rules. They don't mean any harm by it and you'll find it amusing, but you should be careful if you try to copy them. You don't want to land in trouble or make yourself unpopular with your boss. Lucky Number 378 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus What's going on here? You aren't viewing the world with your customary commonsense, and instead you're wearing a pair of rose colored glasses. Try not to let this idealistic attitude mislead you, especially when dealing with officialdom, your goals or your current job. For instance, you shouldn't kid yourself about anything important, or blithely ignore a looming deadline. Lucky Number 099 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini A strong yearning for perfection and impossible ideals sweeps over you today, and you'll feel quite dissatisfied with anything or anyone that doesn't come up to your high standards. You might as well accept that you're being completely idealistic and that messy real life very rarely matches your dreams. If you really need to escape, why not watch a romantic film or read a fascinating book. Lucky Number 485 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer You crave some stimulating company today, and the more wacky and unusual it is, the better. Besides, being with people who are that little bit different will bring out some new facets of your own personality, which will be good fun and really interesting. So don't be afraid to break out in new directions now, and maybe to try something that you've always wanted to do but have never dared to put into action before. Now's your chance! Lucky Number 291 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo If yesterday turned out to be slightly cerebral, you get the chance to make up for it with lots of romance today. It's the perfect opportunity to cuddle up with the one you love and whisper sweet nothings into their ear. If you're still at the stage of gazing at a certain person from afar because you haven't yet got together with them, you'll feel even more yearning for them than usual today. If you see or talk to them, you'll read all sorts of meaning into what happens between you, but bear in mind that this may be more to do with wishful thinking than reality. Lucky Number 523 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo You need to prove yourself today, especially if it involves demonstrating that you're a person in your own right, with your own idiosyncrasies and unusual habits. The last thing you want right now is to be labelled neatly and put in a pigeon-hole, and if anyone looks as though that's what they're trying to do you'll find ways of reminding them that you're much more of an individual than that. Lucky Number 088 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra If yesterday was a bit of a disappointment in the romance stakes you can certainly make up for it today. In fact, you're at your most starry eyed and bewitched, and you're also in the mood for some delicious escapism courtesy of you-know-who. If you're at work you won't be in the mood to do much except gaze into space or keep watching the clock until it's going-home time. Better not let the boss catch you dreaming! Lucky Number 192 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio You're in a very forgiving and compassionate mood, which is marvellous if you're hoping for peace to break out between you and a certain someone. Right now, you're ready to forgive and forget. However, don't be so tender-hearted that you allow yourself to be taken for a ride or you manage to overlook some rather important facts. In other words, be kind but keep your wits about you. Lucky Number 201 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius A loved one needs to show that they're a person in their own right today, rather than an anonymous member of the family. This means that they're looking for ways of exercising their own individuality, whether that means wearing weird clothes, buying something that you find objectionable or spouting what you privately consider to be a load of rubbish. Don't clip their wings because that will simply encourage them to do something even more daring or outrageous in the future. Lucky Number 475 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn It's important for you to be yourself today, rather than to be an unhappy version of what someone else expects from you. This might mean putting on the clothes that you feel like wearing instead of the outfit that you-know-who likes to see you in, or actually daring to say what you really think in a discussion rather than to choose your words carefully in order to cause minimum offence. Lucky Number 907 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius If there was scarcely a whiff of any Valentine's Day romance yesterday, you more than make up for it now because you're in such a soppy mood. It's perfect for getting together with that very special someone and pretending that the rest of the world has vanished. Maybe you could organize a special dinner or buy your beloved a thoughtful gift while you're in this escapist mood. After all, harsh reality will intrude all too soon, so you may as well enjoy this romantic interlude while it lasts. Lucky Number 340 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio