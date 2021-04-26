Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, April 26, 2021

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

You're full of curiosity about the world, making it the ideal day to track down some facts and figures. If you visit a bookshop you might not leave until you've bought half the stock, or you could have a lovely browse in your local library. Anything with a spiritual, educational, religious, legal or international slant is especially appealing to you today.

Lucky Number

370

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You're in a very communicative mood, and you'll especially enjoy discussing ideas that have depth. You'll like getting to the heart of the matter and pinpointing your exact emotions, whether you do this in the company of a good friend or you confide your thoughts to your diary. What's important is to acknowledge how you're feeling.

Lucky Number

591

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Someone is being rebellious and their mood will quickly rub off on you if you let it, Gemini. You'll soon start to become agitated, and also to feel as though your nerves are on edge. Try not to take on this person's problems, especially if you'll get all churned up as a result. Ideally, you should keep active so you can burn off your nervous energy through some physical exercise.

Lucky Number

195

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Tempers run high today, creating a tense and combative atmosphere. Anything connected with money and sex is likely to set you off, and it won't help if either you or your partner is the jealous type. You may also be feeling impatient with a loved one and wishing they were more like you. Well, they aren't and that's just the way things are.

Lucky Number

418

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Leo

July 23-August 22

You're all set for a great time today. You're feeling positive and upbeat, which rubs off on everyone else so you all end up having a laugh and enjoying yourselves. If you haven't heard from someone in a while, give them a ring, send them an email or write them a letter so you can keep in touch. You might also arrange some enjoyable travel plans today.

Lucky Number

736

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Even the best laid plans have a habit of going pear-shaped today, so be warned. Ideally, you should be flexible and take things as they come, because you'll tie yourself in knots if you try to keep to a strict schedule or you're reliant on technology to see you through the day. You may also have to cope with a partner or relative who seems determined to wind you up.

Lucky Number

256

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Libra

September 23-October 22

You manage to chat and butter up anyone you come into contact with today, which is no mean feat. It's great if you've got to sweet talk someone into seeing things from your point of view because you'll have no problems at all. It's not that you'll bully them into submission, merely that you'll put across your opinion in an articulate and rational manner.

Lucky Number

606

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Someone's in a tearing hurry today and it's putting them in a filthy mood. The trouble is that they expect everyone else to keep up with their own hectic pace, which isn't exactly easy or fair. There's a strong chance that you're the person who's trying to beat the clock all the time, in which case you'll get really annoyed with members of the family who slow you down or can't seem to get moving. Give them a chance!

Lucky Number

122

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Are you inspired to put your feelings into words? It's a very good day for writing down your thoughts, whether it's in your diary and intended for your eyes only, or in an email to a friend. You'll also enjoy talking about your feelings to people who understand, or simply having a long natter with a friend in which you exchange news and also manage to fit in a lot of gossip.

Lucky Number

231

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Memories keep flooding through your mind, Capricorn. Ideally, you should have some time to yourself so you can mull over your memories, or discuss them with someone who understands what you're going through. If you've hoarded lots of keepsakes and mementos over the years, this is a great day for looking through them and reminding yourself about what they signify.

Lucky Number

364

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Yesterday you were easily intimidated but it's a very different story today. You're full of confidence and you want everyone to know it. Try not to let this go to your head because that will make you bombastic and difficult to be around. Yes, it's a good day to find the courage to say what you want, but you must know where to draw the line otherwise you'll come across as someone who's far too demanding for comfort.

Lucky Number

177

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The very thought of being told what to do is enough to make you rebel and stand up for yourself today. And the trouble is that this will land you in hot water if you start to argue with someone important or powerful, such as your boss or the taxman. You may also have qualms about arguing with a parent or other older relative, even though you'd like to scream your head off at them.

Lucky Number

774

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo
  Comments  

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, April 24, 2021

April 24, 2021 10:31 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, April 23, 2021

April 23, 2021 10:31 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021 10:31 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, April 21, 2021

April 21, 2021 10:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

April 20, 2021 10:31 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, April 19, 2021

April 19, 2021 10:30 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service