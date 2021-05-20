Horoscopes for Thursday, May 20, 2021

Aries Someone is being very informative and helpful, especially if you want them to explain something that you don't understand, so listen carefully to what they tell you. This is also a great day for making some travel plans, perhaps by arranging to visit a friend you haven't seen in a while or by discussing where you should take your next holiday. Lucky Number 720 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus You seem to be operating at a slower pace than normal today, which is frustrating. Maybe you're feeling tired and listless, or you hit a series of snags that you need to overcome. You might also feel overwhelmed by duties and obligations, particularly if they're connected with your job or with neighborhood activities. Perhaps you need to delegate? Lucky Number 411 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini A little give and take goes a long way today, so try to be flexible and malleable when dealing with others. It will also pay to ask people what they think rather than to make sweeping assumptions on their behalf, because you could be in for a surprise. A child may have some interesting information for you, or they could make a statement that really sets you thinking. Lucky Number 137 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer Take care because it's a rather downbeat day. You feel as though you have the cares of the world on your shoulders, and maybe you have. You've certainly got to cope with a lot of responsibility and duty, and there could also be delays and disappointments that need to be negotiated. Yes, it's a fairly miserable day but try to rise above it, otherwise you'll soon start to feel really wretched and sorry for yourself. Lucky Number 450 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Leo This is a great day for fixing things that have gone wrong. If there have been ructions in your relationship with a certain person this is when you can sort things out and get them back on track. If an appliance or gadget is going on the blink, this is your cue to either get it mended or chuck it out and replace it. You may also find time to tidy up your immediate surroundings or take all those bottles and papers to your nearest recycling center. How virtuous you'll feel when it's all done! Lucky Number 091 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo It's a rather low-key day with a few disappointments to cope with along the way. If you were looking forward to a social event, such as meeting up with friends, it may fail to live up to your expectations. It might even be delayed or postponed through no fault of your own. There could also be problems about how much something is going to cost, forcing you to scale down your plans to make them more affordable. Lucky Number 280 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Libra Look after yourself today because you don't have as much energy and self-confidence as usual. In fact, your spirits may be trailing around your ankles, making you feel wretched and listless. You're also in rather a pessimistic mood, which certainly won't help you cheer up, and you may be feeling overwhelmed by responsibilities or other people's problems. The fact is that you've got things out of proportion but you'll feel better about them soon. Lucky Number 978 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio It's a frustrating and rather disappointing day because you have to cope with delays and setbacks to your plans. A travel arrangement may have to be postponed or there could be a hitch about something connected with education. You're also feeling subdued and tired, and you're longing to spend some time on your own although this may not be possible. Don't worry, this difficult mood will soon blow over. Lucky Number 862 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius Friends help to keep you entertained today by giving you plenty to think about and you could have a wide-ranging discussion that really tests your brain cells. Friends will also provoke deep emotions in you, so don't be surprised if you feel very powerfully about someone you spend time with now. If you make plans for something today, try not to get completely obsessed. Lucky Number 830 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn Take care because you're feeling lonely and vulnerable. It seems as though someone is out to get you, or perhaps you're separated from the people you love and you don't like it. Try not to mope for too long because there are important things that need your attention. Speaking of which, if you have to do something that you're dreading, you'll feel much better if you can get it out of the way quickly. If you leave it, the very thought of it will drain your energy. Lucky Number 610 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius There simply aren't enough hours in the day today for you to do everything that's on your list, so concentrate on the priorities. Don't feel guilty about what's been left out and start to worry about it. This isn't an easy day because you're feeling pressured and anxious, so don't expect too much from yourself. There's less energy than usual, which doesn't help. Lucky Number 855 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius