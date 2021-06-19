Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, June 19, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

You're in a very constructive and practical mood, particularly when it comes to talking to relatives or doing things around the house. If something is broken you'll do your best to fix it because you don't want to be wasteful or irresponsible. You also don't like the thought of squandering your precious time or money, and will make decisions accordingly.

Lucky Number

085

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Don't believe everything you hear because someone is talking through their hat. They may have got the wrong end of the stick, even if they won't admit it. Alternatively, they might be trying to deceive you in some way, in which case they most certainly won't want to own up. So trust your instincts and listen out for any remarks that set your alarm bells ringing.

Lucky Number

850

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Gemini

May 21-June 21

This is a great day for hitting it off with people. If you're with colleagues, do your best to create a harmonious and productive atmosphere. If you're tackling some chores, do them as well as possible. You may feel inspired to write some letters, especially if you've putting them off recently.

Lucky Number

544

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

What a charmer you are today! It would be a shame to keep yourself to yourself for too long because people will love having you around, and plenty of compliments will come your way as well. You're in exactly the right mood for a convivial lunch or even a small party, in which case you'll want to look your very best. And you will!

Lucky Number

201

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Leo

July 23-August 22

It's almost impossible to pin down a certain person today because they're being so elusive and flaky. They may not even be around, or they might not answer their phone, so you can't make contact with them at all. And if they are there in body they may not be so in spirit, because their mind is obviously on other things, so you probably won't get a straight answer. Better try again tomorrow!

Lucky Number

301

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Virgo

August 23-September 22

This is a terrific day for making plans and getting yourself organized, because there's a resourceful and practical atmosphere today. Right now you hate the thought of any kind of waste, whether of your time, money or effort, so try to stretch all three as far as possible. Friends are supportive and good company, which will inspire you to do great things.

Lucky Number

408

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Libra

September 23-October 22

Make time today to catch up with any paperwork that's gathering dust or quickly becoming overdue. You'll find it's much quicker to get through than you'd thought, which will come as a nice surprise. Speaking of surprises, you could hear about an unexpected payment or bonus that will be coming your way. If so, it may not be huge, but it will certainly be welcome.

Lucky Number

202

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You may love you-know-who to bits, but right now their ditsy attitude is driving you nuts. Is it because someone's being vague and flaky, or saying one thing and doing another? Be patient, because losing your temper will only make things worse than ever. Be careful if you're involved in a property deal and it's reached a crucial stage, because you may not be thinking as clearly as you imagine.

Lucky Number

952

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Grab the chance to talk about your innermost feelings today, especially if you can confide in someone you trust. You don't have to make this conversation really serious or gut-wrenching, either, because even a relatively light-hearted chat will help you to release a lot of pent-up emotion. But do make sure that you do your fair share of listening as well as talking.

Lucky Number

891

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Yesterday you were in the mood to do something unconventional but today you're feeling much more traditional, in true Capricorn style. So what do you have in mind? Or would you prefer to be with people who fit this description, perhaps because that means you know where you are with them? You'll enjoy making contact with an old friend.

Lucky Number

472

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You've been on a roll during the past few days but things take a different turn today, leading to an uncharacteristic bout of doubt and confusion. You're feeling inadequate and overwhelmed today, which saps your energy and leaves you vulnerable to making mistakes and feeling damaged by other people's put-downs. Better retire from the fray to lick your wounds for a short while.

Lucky Number

091

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Pisces

February 19-March 20

This promises to be a really enjoyable day, so make the most of it. You'll have a lovely time if you can relax and take life easy, preferably by doing as little as possible for as long as possible. If you can make the effort, why not enjoy going out for a meal, having a picnic in beautiful surroundings or going to a party in your best clothes.

Lucky Number

833

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo
