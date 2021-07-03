Horoscopes for Saturday, July 3, 2021

Aries If you go out for a walk it could turn into more of a royal progress, as you stop to greet lots of people that you know along the way. As a result of all this social chit-chat, you could receive an invitation from someone or simply have a great time. A few compliments might also come your way, making you blush with pleasure. Lucky Number 226 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus After the hectic pace of the last couple of days you're ready to slow things down a little and catch your breath. Ideally, you should do this at home, in the company of some of your nearest and dearest. Maybe you could all share a delicious meal or have a lazy time in the garden. You certainly won't feel like doing anything very strenuous or stressful. Lucky Number 956 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini This is a day for relaxing and enjoying yourself whenever you get the chance. You certainly aren't interested in anything that looks or feels like hard slog, and that goes for being with boring people as well as having to tackle tedious jobs. Your idea of heaven right now is to visit somewhere relaxing or convivial, preferably in the company of someone who can make you laugh. Lucky Number 950 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer This is the perfect day for pottering about in familiar surroundings and enjoying domestic comforts. You'll also get a big kick out of doing some entertaining, although you aren't in the mood for doing anything very ambitious, such as cooking a lavish meal for twenty of your dearest friends. A relaxing picnic or a cosy meal around the kitchen table is more your style right now. Lucky Number 419 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Leo This is the perfect day to surround yourself with friends and have some fun. Maybe you fancy inviting some of them round to your place or perhaps you're itching to get out of the house and visit a favourite pub or restaurant. Don't worry if you're going to a big gathering where you barely know a soul because you'll soon be the life of the party. Lucky Number 770 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo You loathe the thought of being restricted in any way today, and you'll make no bones about your displeasure if someone does try to clip your wings or impose limitations on you. If you're dealing with someone who has power or influence over you, you'll have to fight the temptation to rub them up the wrong way and aggravate them. What's got into you? Lucky Number 199 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra Once again you need to spread your wings today, although this craving won't be as strong as it was yesterday. Ideally, you should get involved in an activity that brings you mental and spiritual satisfaction, and which gives you lots to think about. Even a visit to a museum or art gallery will do the trick, especially if it has connections with history or ancient civilizations. Lucky Number 154 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio You can make a really good impression on someone today, especially if they're sizing you up for professional or family reasons. Charm them into submission, but beware of coming across as smarmy or calculating. This is also a good day for sorting out your finances, particularly if you pay attention to those you share with other people. Lucky Number 516 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius If you felt vaguely restless yesterday it was nothing compared to your present mood of complete boredom. Somehow nothing is quite right at the moment and you're looking for distractions. Try to create them in positive ways before you reach screaming pitch, rather than waiting until you're ready to climb the walls and then do something totally disruptive. Lucky Number 560 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn This is just the day to get on well with whoever happens to be around, whether that's your colleagues at work or your other half at home. It's so delightfully easy, making it an enjoyable and relaxing day. If you feel like spending some money, you'll manage to do so without going overboard. Lucky Number 931 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius You're on top of the world today and having a great time. Everything seems to be going your way right now, even if you've had some bumpy moments recently. Your positive attitude will buoy you up and make you feel good. If you don't have anything planned you'll enjoy visiting somewhere you've never been before, especially if it sets your imagination racing. Lucky Number 376 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo