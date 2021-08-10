Horoscopes for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Aries Tread carefully when dealing with family and colleagues today because you're all feeling rather touchy. However, as giant Jupiter moves into your sixth house, the year ahead promises that the scope of your work and responsibility will expand. Your work may require more travel, or advanced training. You may hire others to work for you and your relationships with co-workers are boosted. Keep your sense of self-importance well in hand. Lucky Number 138 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus The emotional temperature rises by several degrees, leading to a hot-house atmosphere in which things are said in the heat of the moment. Still, as mighty Jupiter enters articulate Virgo, you will experience over the next twelve months an increased desire for the good life, and the feeling that prosperity is within easy reach. You may purchase more luxury items, take more expensive vacations, and buy fancier or more expensive clothes. Under this influence your imagination and creativity increase. Lucky Number 885 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini If you have been working on personal and spiritual growth, you can make a real breakthrough today. You may catch yourself responding to your current relationships as though they were only an echo of the past. By forgiving and making peace with the past, you open the door to a brighter and happier future. It's the beginning of a remarkable new phase for you, as fortunate Jupiter opens up a new direction for you over the coming twelve months. The urge to relocate or renovate is strong. Lucky Number 535 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer This is a marvellous day for concentrating on your home and family life. You might be inspired to arrange a big family get-together, or perhaps you'd rather that one or two special people over for a visit. If you've been considering a change of residence this is a good day to do some research, such as talking to an estate agent or seeing what's available. Make it a priority to unwind with your favourite people. In weeks ahead, communications and travel increase, widening your circle of contacts and encouraging the exchange of ideas and information. Lucky Number 353 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo As Jupiter leaves your sign and turns the cosmic focus to finances, you may find yourself troubled by matters from the past. There could be tricky dealings with authority figures or older people. If you notice any patterns from the past that are stopping you from moving ahead in the way you'd like, now's the time to take a good long look at them. A change of attitude might be just the thing that's needed. Watch out for minor accidents at home. Lucky Number 689 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo With the Moon in intuitive Cancer as Jupiter enters your sign, Virgos can trust their intuition. You'll be sensitive to atmospheres and be able to read between the lines. The balance of thought and feeling will be well in place so those of you involved in creative activity or dealings with the public should be on top of your game. You may have more of a tendency to make overgrand gestures trying to impress others in weeks ahead -- perhaps what you are really trying to do is impress yourself. People may get the impression you have a higher status or importance than may really be the case. If you relax and go with the flow, your touch will be subtle but effective. Lucky Number 366 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra Be watchful today, and in the months ahead. As Jupiter enters critical Virgo, your twelfth house of secret enemies, it may be hard to see trouble coming so maintain a little more vigilance than usual. Resist indulging in self-pity, laboring under the burden of unnecessary guilt, or using guilt as a weapon to get others to do what you want. Fortunately, there are other influences that may help offset any problems. This is a day when a brainstorming session or a good creative idea could set something in motion. Lucky Number 854 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio With the Moon in affectionate Cancer and mighty Jupiter rolling into Virgo, this is a good day for making contacts and connections and sharing ideas. Discuss your troubles with someone who you trust. Brainstorming with associates will be particularly rewarding and you can achieve much today. There may be an exciting idea or decision that will set a new course. Don't forget to take time to look after yourself: a little self-nurture will go a long way and help to keep you up to the mark. Lucky Number 608 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius With the Moon moving through your solar eighth house as Jupiter moves into your mid-heaven, some secrets may come to light that aid you in your career. In the year ahead you will receive recognition or rewards you have earned. You may also receive recognition or rewards that you really have not earned, as success or other rewards may not be accompanied by responsibility. At first it may seem a stroke of luck to carry off a prize or achieve a high position with no strings attached. But the very lack of accountability or merit warns that what has been easily gained can be easily lost. Lucky Number 299 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn Today marks the beginning of a fortunate and satisfying phase, dear Capricorn. It's a day to make things fun. Somehow, your attention may be drawn to how much hard work you make of things. Give yourself a chance to enjoy what you're doing a bit more. There may be issues around your upbringing that have caused you to be too responsible and serious when what you really want to be is light-hearted. Let it happen and you can change things. Lucky Number 417 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius The tender Cancer Moon urges you to tread lightly, especially around irritable workmates. Be sympathetic and supportive without offering any advice. As Jupiter awakens your eighth house, enjoyment is apt to be felt on a much deeper level in days ahead, and to spring as much from psychological satisfaction as physical gratification.This evening, you might want to give one of your parents a call! If your parents aren't available, spend some time thinking about what they might have done in your current situation. Lucky Number 422 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra