Horoscopes for Thursday, August 19, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

You're drawn to the unusual today, especially if you see it in a shop or on an internet site. You're in the mood to splash out on impulse buys and items that you wouldn't normally want, and it will be very hard to stop yourself handing over your cash. Some of these purchases could turn out to be great fun or highly innovative, but they may also be rather expensive.

Lucky Number

942

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You need to let off steam after the past few days, so consider having a complete change of scene for the day and doing things on the spur of the moment. It will also help to be with different people for a change, so consider getting together with some friends or going to a club where you can always guarantee to bump into someone interesting.

Lucky Number

622

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You need to let off steam today, especially after what happened yesterday. It will help to do something on the spur of the moment, especially if this involves confronting your fears or doing something slightly odd for the first time. This will have a remarkable impact on your mood, making you feel so much better.

Lucky Number

236

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You're in a very enterprising mood and you want to do something worthwhile with it. You're also feeling quite adventurous, so how about experimenting a little and trying something different from usual? If you're going out with friends, consider visiting somewhere you've never been before. You're also keen to demonstrate your individuality and you'll come up with some intriguing ways of doing it.

Lucky Number

794

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Leo

July 23-August 22

The emphasis is on personal change at the moment and this is a fantastic day for making that happen. You don't have to accomplish everything at once, of course, even assuming that were possible, but this is a great opportunity to set the ball rolling. Be prepared to make some creative and inspired alterations to your world.

Lucky Number

914

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer
Virgo

August 23-September 22

You need to feel that you're a free spirit today. You certainly don't want to be restricted in any way, whether through circumstance or as the result of a particular relationship. This means you want to call the shots rather than have anyone else telling you what to do. Luckily, this should be quite easy at the moment, but even so you should respect the rights of others to go their own way as well.

Lucky Number

920

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Libra

September 23-October 22

The Stars encourage you to devote time and energy to your long term plans at the moment and today is no exception. You can really make progress now if you try, especially if you want to make a few tweaks to your existing plans or you've suddenly realized where you've been going wrong. At some point you might also have an in-depth conversation with a friend, neighbor or close relative.

Lucky Number

623

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You long to be a free spirit today, and it shouldn't be too difficult to achieve. You may have to do some negotiating if you're expected to do something that's already been arranged and you don't fancy it, but it won't be too hard to wriggle out of it. If you're going out with friends you want them to be lively and good fun. You certainly don't want to be with anyone who's restrictive or boring.

Lucky Number

381

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

This is a great day for making some changes to your life. And maybe you want them to be big changes? Well, things are certainly looking good for you, so have faith in what you want to achieve and then set the ball rolling. Whatever you do today will feel as though it's tinged with enormous significance, especially if it has a spiritual or political slant.

Lucky Number

080

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You need plenty of variety and spontaneity in your life today, otherwise you'll get bored and restless. Although you don't always feel comfortable around people who are very unconventional, you're more in the mood for them today than usual. You also need to demonstrate your own individuality rather than be one of the crowd.

Lucky Number

433

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You need plenty of variety today, or you'll become fed up and bored. It won't help if you're with members of the family who formed set opinions of you when you were in nappies and who haven't changed their minds since. Any insistence on treating you like a child won't help your mood one bit. So at some point you'll need to do something that reminds you of who you are now, even if others don't like it.

Lucky Number

941

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You're feeling more resilient and capable today, and you're determined to have as good a time as possible. It's great for doing things on the spur of the moment, especially if you felt as though you were trapped by harsh circumstances yesterday. This is the perfect day for demonstrating your independence without making a big deal out of it.

Lucky Number

129

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
