Horoscopes for Sunday, September 5, 2021

Aries You're in a very pragmatic and grounded frame of mind today and you'll take any problems in your stride rather than get into a total flap about them. As a result, you may attract someone who needs a shoulder to cry on or who wants to ask your advice. They've chosen well because, in your current mood, you're wise and rational. Lucky Number 589 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus Cast an eye around your home or workplace, to see if anything needs fixing or replacing. You're in a practical and sensible mood, so if you go shopping you won't be interested in wasting your time or money on fripperies or extravagances. At some point you may be asked to help a relative or colleague who's struggling with a problem, and you'll do your best to lend a hand. Lucky Number 309 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini Take the time to have a sensible, sober and practical conversation with loved ones today. You might have to put someone's mind at rest because they're worried about something, or they could ask you to make some enquiries on their behalf. You're full of common sense right now and you'll convey your message with admirable efficiency and accuracy. Lucky Number 921 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer This is a great day to do some household shopping, whether that means having a trip around the supermarket so you can stock up on the basics or having a more exciting time by looking for new furniture or fittings. If you're currently in the throes of improving your home or doing some DIY, devote part of today to checking that you have everything you need. Lucky Number 683 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo You're in a very practical and organized mood today, and you won't want to waste any time or effort. It will help to plan your day in advance so you can be at your most efficient and you don't run the risk of having to do anything twice or in the wrong order. If you're taking part in a conversation or discussion, yours will be the voice of reason. Lucky Number 776 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Virgo This is a brilliant day for taking stock of your current financial situation, so you can do something about it if necessary. You might decide to put aside more money each month in savings, or to pay off some bills before you forget all about them. If you need to economize, this is the perfect opportunity to work out how you can do it. Be tough on yourself without being unrealistic. Lucky Number 944 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Libra Friends are important to you today. One of them might give you some valuable information or they could provide the moral support you need. It's a good day for thinking about your future plans and for working out how they're progressing. Do you need to make any adjustments or is everything ticking over nicely? Lucky Number 083 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio You're happiest if you can be left to your own devices today, and allowed to work at your own pace and in your own time. You don't want to be hurried and you don't want a lot of people breathing down your neck either. You're in a very disciplined mood, so it's great for getting on with dreary but essential chores or tackling some complicated paperwork. Lucky Number 368 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius Serious conversations appeal today and you aren't interested in chatting about trivia. For instance, given the choice between discussing the latest news headlines and what happened in last night's soap, you'll go for the headlines every time. It's a marvellous day for any sort of study or research, especially if you can work by yourself. Lucky Number 209 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn This is a great day for working in partnership with someone, provided that they know what they're doing and you don't have to cover for them. This teamwork will go very well, and you'll manage to achieve a lot. At some point today you should also go through your finances and make sure that you've paid any outstanding bills and credit card statements. Lucky Number 878 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Aquarius You have some important things to say today, so don't be shy about speaking up. Choose someone who has the intelligence and the sensitivity to be able to listen carefully to what you're saying and to respond in a worthwhile way. If you're making travel plans, this is a good day for checking that everything is going well. Lucky Number 941 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer