‘Tina’ review: HBO documentary tells Tina Turner’s story once again, but fails to ask key question

There’s a track on Tina Turner’s 1989 album “Foreign Affair” called “Ask Me How I Feel” and it is a plea to be heard. To be seen. To be loved: “I’m waiting in the storm, ask me how I feel/ When things are going wrong, why don’t you ask me how I feel?”

It’s a constant refrain. Ask me how I feel. Why don’t you ask me how I feel?

Turner didn’t write the song. But those lyrics cut deep. Maybe deeper if you were abandoned as a child. Maybe even deeper if your husband abused and exploited you for 16 years before you finally escaped, rising like a phoenix from the ashes of everything he torched to become the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

The HBO documentary “Tina” begins with old concert footage of Turner singing the song, and I kept rewinding this section, over and over, because it’s so intense and complicated and personal. You can’t help but think of her history with ex-husband Ike Turner — marked by fear and violence offstage, and an electric presence on stage, performing as if her life depended on it— when you hear her sing: “You don’t treat me tender/ no matter what I do/ But I’m the great pretender/ Oh whoa oh oh.”

And so it’s baffling that directors Daniel Lindsay and T.J. Martin chose not to build on this moment and ask Turner about the song and why she gravitated to it. The filmmakers recently told Vanity Fair that concern for retraumatizing her was front of mind, and this shaped their interviews: “We didn’t realize how much of her trauma at this stage in her life is still bubbling right underneath the surface,” Martin told the magazine. There’s a lot of care behind those impulses.

Even taking that into account, the film doesn’t seem particularly interested in who Turner is as an artist, or her creative inclinations and musical instincts.

Ask me how I feel.

Singing and performing on stage so clearly fed something inside her for so long, but in what ways? What feeds her soul today? That isn’t the conversation the filmmakers are looking to have.

Instead, the documentary largely retells the story of the mental and physical abuse that defined her marriage to Ike. It first became public in a 1981 People magazine profile that was a deliberate effort to let the world — or more pointedly, the record industry — know: There is no more Ike and Tina. What he did was awful. So it’s just me now. This is the emancipation of Tina Turner.

That story was told again in “I, Tina,” the 1986 autobiography she wrote with Kurt Loder. And yet again in “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” the 1993 biopic starring Angela Bassett. Turner hoped these projects would quell the constant questions, but they had the opposite effect. Even at her career peak, journalists were poking and prodding for her memories of Ike’s reign of terror. The documentary inevitably repeats this pattern, and in ways that feel ill-considered.

“I had an abusive life,” Turner says at one point. “There’s no other way to tell the story.”

But there are other facets to the story, and they go unexamined here.

Ask me how I feel.

“Everybody was happy around my mother, and she was always sad,” says one of her sons. “She never had friends. She never had anyone she could confide in.” The band saw so much of this violence firsthand and yet these men said nothing. Did nothing. Isolation has a way of playing tricks on a person, feeding into doubt and fear and shame, but the filmmakers don’t really consider this in a larger context. The abuse was something that happened to her, rather than something we as a society allowed, and still allow, and then shake our heads mournfully and sigh pointlessly because, well, sometimes a man just has a bad day.

Ask me how I feel.

The thing I keep coming back to: Who is telling Turner’s story? So often it’s been men. Katori Hall, the writer of Broadway’s “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” is one notable exception. She turns up only briefly here, and her sharp insights and compassionate curiosity left me wondering what a documentary about Turner’s life might have looked like if it had been shaped and informed by Black women filmmakers instead. Turner’s story deserves to be connected to a deeper history than it is here.

Her persona has always been entrancing, both elegant and uninhibited. She wasn’t afraid to sweat. Or work. She gave it her all, but we always demanded more, even in her quieter moments offstage. Reading between the lines, you sense her exhaustion with the strong Black woman archetype she’s expected to embody, whether she’s in the mood or not. For too long she wasn’t given the sensitivity or the space that could shield her from these intrusions. America does this to Black women all the time.

It’s Hall who considers the impact of the violence that was in Turner’s life long before Ike entered the picture. Turner’s parents were sharecroppers outside of Memphis. They picked cotton. The fighting was constant. One day, her mother simply left. Her father followed suit. “Then we were sort of stuck with a cousin.” Years later, Turner supported her mother financially, but even so, “She still didn’t like me,” she says. “She didn’t want me. She didn’t want to be around me. Even though she wanted my success. But I did for her as if she loved me.”

It was Ike who first saw her potential and “maybe I was brainwashed,” she says. “I was afraid of him. And I cared what happened to him. And I knew if I left, there was no one to sing. So I was caught up on guilt and fear.”

Flash forward to: Turner working with Phil Spector on the song “River Deep – Mountain High.” Flash forward to: Turner with Mel Gibson promoting “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” and she’s asked about Ike yet again. You realize that she was perpetually surrounded by men who inflict violence on women. We all are.

Ask me how I feel.

Turner’s enormous success in the ’80s as a solo artist wasn’t a comeback so much as reinvention, and I wish we learned more about how she envisioned this new leg of her career, which was such a departure from the look and sound that originally made her famous. She finally had a manager (Roger Davies) who believed in her star power and who championed her as they encountered unspoken and overt racism from the record label.

Her success arrived on an enormous scale. If anyone could command a stadium-size crowd, it was Turner. That kind of fame can be such a double-edge sword, but we don’t hear much about her personal life at this point.

More recently, Turner, 81, has had serious health issues (a stroke, cancer and a kidney transplant) and she’s more or less retired to Zurich, Switzerland, where she lives with her husband, music producer Erwin Bach, who seems gentle and kind. The couple is interviewed separately, and you sense they have set certain boundaries for the filmmakers; they’ve allowed a camera briefly inside their home, but they’re not in any of that footage. We never see them in their private spaces, alone or together, and that seems intentional.

Turner doesn’t talk about motherhood or her children much in the film, and that seems intentional as well; her son Craig took his life in 2018. To the film’s credit, finally Turner is allowed to keep certain thoughts to herself.

“How do you bow out slowly?” she asks, and there’s something plaintive in her question. She understands our resistance. As a culture, we’re terrible about letting celebrities retreat from the public eye. But she’s ready to go.

'TINA'

2.5 stars (out of 4)

Running time: 1 hour, 58 minutes

Where to watch: Available on HBO and HBO Max