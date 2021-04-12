Chloe Zhao wins highest honor at DGA Awards for ‘Nomadland’

The Directors Guild of America Awards went in the right direction for Chloe Zhao.

The filmmaker behind “Nomadland” on Saturday won the award for outstanding achievement in theatrical feature film for 2020, making her the first woman of color to receive the honor in the ceremony’s 73-year history.

The award, which is the highest prize at the annual DGA Awards, had only gone to one woman before Zhao, with “Hurt Locker” filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow taking home the trophy in 2010.

Zhao, 39, has also won best director at the Golden Globes, BAFTA Film Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards for “Nomadland,” and is nominated in the category at the Academy Awards, which take place April 25.

“Nomadland” stars Frances McDormand as a widow who travels the Western United States in a van after losing her job during an economic recession.

The film is nominated for best picture at the Oscars after winning equivalent honors at the Golden Globes and BAFTA ceremonies.

Zhao is considered a favorite for best director at the Oscars, while “Nomadland” is a front-runner for best picture.