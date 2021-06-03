The Obamas-produced animated series ‘We the People’ to launch on Netflix July 4

The Obamas are getting a bit animated for their next Netflix project.

The forthcoming series “We the People,” executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, will launch on the streaming giant July 4.

Created by Chris Nee, the music video series is designed to educate a new generation of young Americans about the power of the people through 10 three-minute episodes covering a range U.S. civics lessons. Nee also created the Disney series “Doc McStuffins.”

Employing a visually compelling variety of animation styles, the series is set to original songs performed by artists such as H.E.R., Janelle Monae, Brandi Carlile, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Lambert, Cordae, Bebe Rexha, KYLE, Andra Day and poet Amanda Gorman.

Netflix described the “We the People” as an “exuberant call to action for everyone to rethink civics as a living, breathing thing and to reframe their understanding of what government and citizenship mean in a modern world.”

In 2018, the former president and first lady made a pact with Netflix to produce documentaries and features through their company, Higher Ground Productions.

“American Factory,” the first documentary from the production company, earned a best documentary nomination at the Academy Awards in 2020.

Earlier this year, the critically acclaimed “Crip Camp,” also produced by Higher Ground, was nominated for best documentary feature.

