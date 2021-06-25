‘The Good Fight,’ back from a COVID-shortened season, returns to its most ‘zany’ form

Sarah Steele is almost convinced “The Good Fight” creators can predict the future.

The 32-year-old actress, who stars as investigator Marissa Gold on the legal series, marvels that for five years Robert and Michelle King seemingly have seen everything coming — from systemic racism to cartoonish villains like Milo Yiannopoulos.

“I was reading a script one day and I didn’t quite understand some aspect of the case we were working on and then (a podcast) ... that day, was all about what we were doing,” Steele told the Daily News. “We got that script weeks ago! How did they know?

“I think that’s what great artists do. They tap into something that’s simmering under the surface. That’s how they stay so relevant.”

After its fourth season was delayed, then hastily wrapped due to the COVID-19 shutdown last spring, the fifth season returned to Paramount+ on Thursday to tie up loose ends — particularly the planned departures of Cush Jumbo and Delroy Lindo — then launch into the typical chaos of “The Good Fight.”

Between COVID-inspired downsizing and the constant fight over the law firm’s identity, Reddick/Lockhart has plenty to deal with, leaving Marissa to use the pandemic to do what many promised and failed to do: She changed her life and started law school.

“She gets frustrated quickly with all the red tape and all of the grunt work,” Steele told The News.

But by happenstance — or fate — Marissa stumbles on what Steele described as an “alternative” courtroom: a makeshift tribunal in the back of a copy shop, with a makeshift judge (Mandy Patinkin) and makeshift rules. Against the wishes of Diane (Christine Baranski) and Liz (Audra McDonald), Marissa can’t seem to stay away from the sideshow, even as the chaos compounds.

“They found a way to make Marissa a lawyer in her own way. The very normal, straight courtroom scenes didn’t feel right for a character as unconventional as she is,” Steele told The News.

“It’s been so interesting to finally be practicing law on a law show but in a way that’s subverting the whole form.”

That’s how “The Good Fight” operates: Everything has a twist, not for some May sweeps or season finale cliffhanger, but because the show simply keeps getting bigger and weirder.

“I don’t think very much about how chaotic it is and how zany it is because you have to ground it in truth. I play everything really straight, as if it’s normal,” Steele told The News.

“That’s been something that’s been really nice about being on ‘The Good Fight’ during this very strange and surreal time; the five years I’ve been doing this show have been the strangest years of my life as far as what’s going on in the country and the world. Being on a show that is taking that in and kind of writing to it is really interesting and I’m grateful that I’ve gotten to be on a show through all of this craziness that is meeting the moment.”

