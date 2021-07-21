‘Ted Lasso’ review: An alternate version of reality where basic human decency is valued above all else. The Jason Sudeikis comedy is back for Season 2

The first season of “Ted Lasso,” starring Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach who takes a job managing a professional soccer team in England, ended with the mustachioed man of the show’s title winning over his skeptics: The soused fandom in the pubs, the team’s fabulous but scheming owner, a doubting press pack and even the grumpiest of his star players.

There is a gentleness to the show’s overall ethos, and if there was a risk the Emmy-nominated show from Apple TV+ might become too gentle now that Ted’s more obvious professional impediments have fallen away, Season 2 gives lie to that worry. The show may be endearing, anchored by a man who values basic human decency above all else, but life is full of heartbreak and daily bumps and bruises.

“Ted Lasso” understands this on a molecular level and is willing to get real when it comes to complex emotions. As the camera slowly pushes in on Ted fielding questions after a match, he’s in a philosophical mood. Isn’t it funny, he says, how some things make you cry with happiness just knowing they exist, and then make you cry different kinds of tears once they’re gone?

For audiences swept up in the show’s spell, those words might as well apply to “Ted Lasso” itself, which has a way of nudging you to step back and appreciate its remarkable existence in a television landscape that tends to have a bleaker view of the human condition.

A sports comedy with a soul, much of its appeal can be found in the contrast between Ted’s eternal optimism and the jaded wariness of nearly anyone else. If many of us see rain clouds around every corner, Ted only sees potential, so grab an umbrella and let’s find out what this day is made of. The series is so breezy and funny and loaded with actual jokes (one pegged to the short-lived children’s TV series “H.R. Pufnstuf” — a narrow but hilarious reference) while also consistently bringing a lump to my throat. It’s a disarming combination.

It’s also one of the few TV comedies where we see men being vulnerable with one another. Knuckleheaded and ridiculous. But vulnerable.

There are many in Hollywood, Judd Apatow among them, who have built entire careers exposing this soft underbelly in the name of comedy, often with sour results. The creators of “Ted Lasso’' — which include Sudeikis, sitcom veteran Bill Lawrence (”Scrubs”), Joe Kelly (a longtime writer on “Saturday Night Live”) and Chicago native Brendan Hunt (who plays Ted’s right-hand man Coach Beard) — have other things in mind. The show isn’t particularly interested in validating the man-child archetype, and the writers seem to actually like the women who populate the show’s universe. All of which makes space for comedy that’s rooted in recognizable human absurdities.

Heavy is the head that wears the visor. That would be Ted, the Preppiest Man Alive, who is managing a team that can’t seem to win or lose, it’s a draw every time. But the focus isn’t on the team’s record but its individual components, and one of the brilliant things about “Ted Lasso” is that it is deeply curious about the dysfunctions and neuroses that take root in childhood and follow us into adulthood. We all want validation. We’re all a little bit lonely. We all need a best friend.

To the show’s enormous credit, it treats its characters (even its minor characters) as three-dimensional humans who are neither all good nor all bad. The vaguely insufferable journalist Trent Crimm (James Lance) may be too snobby for anyone’s taste, but you’d never say his questions aren’t fair. Coach Nate (Nick Mohammed) is more than just the cuddly nerd who finally comes into his own; his storyline takes a darker turn this season, and it’s a subtle look at the way social media can amplify our insecurities. And even the petulant goal scorer Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) can be influenced by positive peer pressure in ways that his blowhard exterior might not suggest.

Then there’s the front office, which is made up of team owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham, combining sophistication with screwball comedy instincts), branding wiz Keeley (Juno Temple, finding real softness and intelligence behind her blunt delivery) and operations manager Higgins (Jeremy Swift as a man who would be more beaten down if he didn’t have the quiet self-confidence of someone who has his personal life figured out). They’re all legitimately friends now, and if “Ted Lasso” has evolved from a fish-out-of-water story into a hangout comedy, you’ll hear no complaints from me.

Waddingham in particular has been a revelation, as a woman who is both a powerhouse in stiletto heels, but also riddled with uncertainties when it comes to making a real romantic connection post-divorce. (Waddingham is a musical theater veteran, and she’s given an opportunity to show off her vocal chops yet again this season.)

But even in the kinder, gentler world of “Ted Lasso,” bullies exist. They aren’t born but made — and the show wants us to believe they can be unmade, as well. A key to appreciating “Ted Lasso” is understanding that it exists in an alternate universe where racism — like that experienced by Black British footballers after losing the recent Euro Cup final — is a nonfactor. That’s not a criticism of the show so much as an unavoidable fact. So was the show’s failure last season to flesh out the lives of its Black players.

But this year, they have storylines of their own, including Sam Obisanya (the endlessly charming Toheeb Jimoh) who takes a stand against the team’s biggest sponsor. “Doing the right thing is never the wrong thing,” Ted observes. What’s left unsaid is the more complicated reality: That a single person can rarely bring about meaningful change, let alone speak truth to power, without suffering repercussions.

But wish fulfillment can be a powerful driver in fiction, and the show is modeling how things could be if they were only slightly better. Consider Bantr, the show’s fictional dating app (premised on the exchange of witty repartee rather than photos) or Ted’s reaction when he runs into a one-night-stand: Instead of awkward suspicion, he greets her with an easy smile. That’s because women are not some unfathomable presence to be tolerated on “Ted Lasso,” and maybe that’s also why, despite the locker room setting, the show is not a comedic investigation of toxic masculinity either. As Ted might say: There’s no place for that here, thank you very much.

That’s true even when the show is poking fun at Roy Kent, the former star athlete who growls his words, 99% of which are profanities. Ironically, Roy (played by the perfectly deadpan Brett Goldstein) might be the man who’s most in touch with his feelings, combustible as they are. His relationship with Keeley is fascinatingly healthy, and as a character, he is far more interesting now that he’s retired and in need of an outlet for all his pent-up energy.

His former teammates have issues of their own, which necessitates the addition of a sports psychologist in the form of Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles, terribly serious in all the right ways). The players take to her immediately. But Ted? Not so much.

His upbeat facade has been hiding some deep-seated issues. He’s rightly concerned that she can see right through his sunny disposition.

To be a thoughtful person is not to be a perfect person. We all have baggage. We all lose our cool from time to time. And Ted is as susceptible to that as anyone.

'TED LASSO'

3.5 stars (out of 4)

Where to watch: Season 2 premieres Friday on Apple TV+

