Joseph Gordon-Levitt explores the ‘complexities’ of life in ‘Mr. Corman’

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is rocking his return to the TV universe.

The “3rd Rock from the Sun” star does it all in “Mr. Corman,” his most prominent small-screen project since the 1990s NBC sitcom. He wrote the half-hour show, he directed almost every episode and he stars as the eponymous teacher struggling to just exist in his mediocre life.

The Apple TV+ series, which premiered last week, isn’t necessarily sympathetic to Josh Corman, a Los Angeles native who dreamed of being a rock star, fell short due to a lack of ambition or talent or both, and now shepherds a group of fifth-grade students through adolescence and science class.

But Gordon-Levitt is sympathetic to Josh.

“It’s a story about a person who has a lot to be grateful for and does his very best to be happy but would have to lie if he was going to tell you he was happy 100% of the time. That’s just human,” the 40-year-old actor told the Daily News.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Those sorts of complexities aren’t always presented on TV. You often see someone who’s saintly or who’s terrible. You see someone who’s a hero or a villain. I wanted to tell a story about someone who’s more like how real people are: they’re kind of imperfect, sometimes they feel one way, sometimes they feel another way, they’re doing their best. Not feeling happy 100% of the time can be sad. It can be anxiety-inducing sometimes. It can also be funny though!”

The nicest way to describe Josh Corman is that he mopes a lot. There’s nothing particularly wrong with his life. He has a good job that should pay better. He has an apartment with a roommate (Arturo Castro) who genuinely cares about him. His family life is messy, but not awful. But Josh can’t seem to get past the sinking feeling that he deserves more.

“I saw a doctor one time because I was concerned. ‘Man, my brain’s going around in circles a lot and this shouldn’t be happening.’ I came away without a diagnosis of any clinical anxiety disorder…(but) I think it’s super common and it seems like everybody I talk to about this either has these feelings themselves or knows someone who has,” Gordon-Levitt told The News.

“That’s one thing I really hope, that you can watch this character and relate to him and realize you don’t have to be some extreme version. You can be a pretty outwardly normal person and have a lot to be grateful for, be doing pretty well, have a job, have a place, and still have some of these feelings. You’re not broken or weird.”

But while everyone around him is genuinely trying to help — at one point, his roommate lies on top of him in the middle of the living room in an attempt to replicate a weighted blanket neither of them can afford — Josh is more comfortable living in his own angst.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Mr. Corman,” in that sense, feels normal. The guy who’s fine but not thriving is familiar, probably in your own life, too. The show takes it bigger though, with artistic reality breaks that take a step outside of Josh’s mundane life.

“Sometimes in my opinion, feelings don’t feel realistic. They feel bigger or weirder or unexpected. They feel like they’re just exploding in your brain and you don’t know what to make of them,” Gordon-Levitt told The News.

“For those kinds of feelings, I don’t know that a scene of grounded realism really evokes that emotion in the audience. For those moments when Josh is feeling those larger-than-life, hard-to-understand feelings, we go into these subjective fantasies where he’s floating through space and the stars become sperm and the moon becomes an egg or he’s doing an old-fashioned song-and-dance on the rooftop of his childhood home with his mom.”

After he finished writing the first draft, Gordon-Levitt ran the “Mr. Corman” script past a doctor of neuropsychology to get her perspective.

“I asked her, ‘what’s your biggest fear? What do you really not want Hollywood to get wrong in portraying this?’” he told The News.

“She said, ‘I would really hope that this story can not stigmatize anxiety, but rather normalize it.’ She knows how normal it is.”

———