With a new sitcom and comedy tour, Ms. Pat may be the next Roseanne

By the age of 15, Patricia Williams had been the victim of sexual abuse and given birth to two children. A few years later, she became a drug dealer and got shot twice.

Now Williams, who performs under the stage name Ms. Pat, is one of comedy's rising stars. She's headlining a new sitcom that debuted Thursday, the same evening she kicks off a six-show run at the Mall of America's House of Comedy.

"I think you need to have some kind of struggle in life to be funny," Williams said. "I've heard comedians complaining that their moms threw out their lunch. Please. Can you go rob a bank so you can write a funny joke?"

In "The Ms. Pat Show," streaming on BET Plus, the 49-year-old comic plays Patricia Carson, a slightly fictionalized version of herself — a convicted felon doing stand-up on the road while her husband manages the household. She returns to their Indiana home often enough to provide the kind of tough love Roseanne Barr was pounding out in the '90s. Their living room even resembles the one the Conners bickered in on "Roseanne."

"We only stay married because you have good health care," she tells her husband in her version of flirting. To teach her kids to be ready for anything, she hurls fruit at them when they least expect it. If there was a swear jar in the kitchen, it'd be overflowing with $100 bills.

But the character is also devoted to her children. In the first episode's most striking scene, she tears into a school principal who's trying to discipline her daughter — and mistakes Pat for a single mom.

"I don't do cartwheels or dance. I tell the truth," Williams said last month during a phone interview from Atlanta. "I do a bit on stage about my relationship with my granddaughter. After one performance, a woman came up to me and said, 'Omigod, you really talk to your granddaughter like that?' Of course. And behind closed doors, so do you. I'm just bold enough to bring it to the stage."

Williams' approach may have been a little too real for major platforms.

Fox and Hulu expressed interest in adapting her memoir, "Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat," especially since the executive-producing team includes "Empire" co-creator Lee Daniels and Brian Grazer, who runs Imagine Entertainment with Ron Howard.

Both networks ended up passing, even though legendary producer Norman Lear ("All in the Family") was so impressed with the pilot that he requested a meeting.

The show's 10 episodes will now stream on BET Plus, launched two years ago by the Black-centered cable network.

"I learned that Hollywood doesn't try something until it's already successful," Williams said. "In this show, you've got a bold mom with a certain background out on the road following her dream while her husband is home chopping vegetables. That's not normally what they do on sitcoms."

Williams is familiar with the sound of doors slamming shut.

She toiled away in relative obscurity for more than a decade before landing a spot on NBC's "Last Comic Standing" in 2015 and putting out her first stand-up album two years later.

"I'm no overnight success," she said. "I wonder about comics who get famous right away because of some video they did. Are they really ready? You spend the first five years on stage learning how to hold the mike correctly. Then you spend the next five years trying to figure out who you are and why you're up there."

If she ever felt herself feeling down about the fate of "The Ms. Pat Show," Daniels — the Oscar-nominated director of "Precious" — was there to boost her confidence.

"After Hulu shot the pilot, everyone thought we had our foot in the door. Then they didn't pick it up," she said. "Thank God for Lee Daniels. He believed in me. He kept saying, 'We're going to find a home for this show.' I know Hollywood. Hollywood sells dreams and I'm not in the practice of buying dreams. You just have to hang in there."

Williams brought that same attitude to the pandemic, which she spent sequestered with her eight kids, four of whom she adopted from her sister who was struggling with drug addiction. She worked on several home projects, including painting the basement and remodeling two bathrooms.

She also binge-watched "Property Brothers."

"If you ever want a divorce, just get your wife to start watching HGTV," she said. "Pretty soon, you'll be doing so many projects, you'll break your budget."

While Williams waits for HGTV to offer her a show, she's working on screenplays for feature films. She'd love to get a chance to show the world her dramatic chops.

"I'm still learning how to act, but eventually, I'd like to have a role where I get to cry my heart out," she said. "I've also always wanted to play a stripper. But I've got stretch marks."

