Billie Eilish makes Grammy history again, wins for ‘No Time to Die’ from still-unreleased James Bond film

Billie Eilish has scored another historic Grammy victory, winning the best visual-media song award for “No Time to Die” from the pandemic-delayed James Bond flick of the same name.

It marked the first time the Grammy has gone to a theme song from a still unreleased movie.

In the past, songs were disqualified if Grammy voters couldn’t also watch the movies they were written to accompany.

Eilish and her co-writer brother Finneas O’Connell released the haunting piano track in February 2020 with the understanding the Bond flick starring Daniel Craig would hit theaters two months later.

Then the coronavirus crisis exploded and pandemic lockdowns postponed the opening date multiple times. It’s now due for release Oct. 8.

“It was a dream to make this song, to work on this,” the singer, 19, said.

“I feel very lucky to be your brother,” O’Connell said.

Last year, Eilish made Grammy history by becoming the youngest artist to sweep the top four categories of Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.