Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s win for ‘Rain On Me’ is a Grammys first

The Grammys went goo-goo for Gaga and Grande.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande won a pre-ceremony Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for their mega-hit song “Rain On Me” on Sunday, marking the first time the award has gone to a collaboration that features exclusively female artists.

“MOTHER MONSTER WAKE UP @ladygaga !!!!!!!!??? Grande tweeted Sunday afternoon after the Recording Academy made the announcement.

Their victory came in a loaded category that also included Taylor Swift and Bon Iver’s “Exile,” the BTS song “Dynamite,” Justin Bieber and Quavo’s “Intentions” and “Un Dia” by J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy.

The Recording Academy introduced the best pop duo/group performance category in 2012.

Gaga previously won the honor in 2019 with Bradley Cooper for their song “Shallow” from their musical romantic drama “A Star Is Born.”

“Rain On Me” debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following its release last May.

Grande, 27, and Gaga, 34, performed the song together at the MTV Video Music Awards last August.

Gaga has now taken home 12 Grammys, while Grande has won two.