Justin Bieber wins country music Grammy, skips pre-show ceremony after Recording Academy critique

Justin Bieber won a country music Grammy on Sunday but was absent from the Grammy’s Premiere Ceremony after joining the chorus of critics calling out the Recording Academy.

The singer, 27, won in the best country duo/group performance category for the song “10,000 Hours,” his collaboration with Dan + Shay.

Bieber picked up his first Grammy in 2016, winning best dance recording for “Where Are U Now” with Diplo and Skrillex.

He was up for several other awards Sunday, including best pop vocal album for “Changes” and best pop solo performance for the album’s single “Yummy.”

In an Instagram post last November, Bieber questioned the Academy’s nominating process, which has been criticized for its apparent lack of transparency.

“Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album, which is very strange to me,” he wrote.

Fellow musician The Weeknd also spoke about his confusion after receiving zero nominations despite his runaway hit song “Blinding Lights” crushing the Billboard Top 10.

Bieber also won a Latin Grammy in 2017 for Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” remix.

Dan + Shay have won two previous Grammys, for “Speechless” and “Tequila.”