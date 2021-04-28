Heavy metal legend remembers when he lit his drummer on fire

Black Sabbath has been putting out so many archival releases and special edition reissues lately that one might even mistake them for the Grateful Dead.

And, yes, that might be the first time that comparison has ever been made.

Fortunately, all of these offerings have been very cool. For example, consider the recent reissues of the band’s first two outings with vocalist Ronnie James Dio — “Heaven and Hell” and “Mob Rules.” Then there is a “super deluxe edition” of Sabbath’s sixth album, 1975’s “Sabotage,” which hits stores in early June. (Fans can buy the Dio discs and preorder “Sabotage” at rhino.com/artist/black-sabbath.)

Another good thing about all these reissues? It gave us an opportunity to talk with Sabbath’s legendary leader and guitarist — Tony Iommi — who was kind enough to do a big Q&A with us in March.

That chat was extensive enough that not everything got into the original article. Like our discussion about the infamous and oft-repeated legend/rumor that Iommi lit Bill Ward on fire while working in the studio. We wanted to find out skinny on the situation and we used the interview opportunity to ask Iommi himself.

Q: Is it true that you set Bill Ward on fire during the recording of the “Heaven and Hell” album?

A: I’m afraid it is, yeah. We would always play pranks on each other. Bill and I had this novelty thing where we’d pour the liquid on him — like the studio cleaning alcohol. I’d pour it on him and he’d light it. And it would burn off him, normally — off his hand, as a bit of a joke.

But I poured too much on him (this time) and it soaked into his clothes. I put two bottles on him. And when I lit him, he just went up like a bomb. God, it was terrifying.

The producer at the time — we were doing it as a bit of a novelty for the producer – he thought we’d gone mad.

I said to Bill beforehand, “Can I set you on fire, Bill?” And he said, “No, not just yet. I’m busy.” And he went out into the studio room and I am in the control room with the producer.

Then Bill came back in and said, “OK, I’ve finished that. Do you like to set me on fire?” Of course, Martin Birch, the producer, looked at us as if we’d gone mad.

So, I poured the alcohol on him and lit him. And it just went up. He’s rolling on the floor and I’m still pouring it on him. And I thought it was all part of the act. It burns through his clothes and it gives him third degree burns. Oh, no! Of course, he had to go to the hospital.

It was just surreal. It just went wrong.

Q: Did you have to sign a pledge that you wouldn’t mistreat future drummers before Vinny Appice — Ward’s replacement — agreed to join the band?

A: (Laughs) Well, Bill was in it all the way. He was really game for it all. We always played things on Bill, because he loved it.

We did a couple of pranks on Vinny but not like that.