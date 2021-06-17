Diana Ross releases first new music in 15 years; ‘Thank You’ is a peek at upcoming album

Diana Ross is in a grateful mood.

The new single "Thank You," released early Thursday, is three-plus minutes of musical and lyrical uplift from the Detroit-born star, who announced she's got an album of the same name coming this fall.

Due on Decca Records, it will be Ross' first album of new material since "I Love You" in 2006. The 13-track set was recorded with a host of in-demand songwriters and producers, including Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey), Spike Stent (Ed Sheeran), Jimmy Napes (Sam Smith) and Freddy Wexler (Ariana Grande).

The bright, brass-speckled new song has a vibe that harks back to her '70s and '80s work — including verses modeled on "You're All I Need to Get By," the Motown chestnut covered by Ross on her 1970 debut album.

The upcoming album was recorded in Ross' home studio, according to Universal Music. Based on a provided track list — stocked with song titles such as "All is Well," "If the World Just Danced" and "The Answer's Always Love" — it looks to be an emphatically positive, upbeat work.

"This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love," Ross said in a statement. "I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time."

The single "Thank You" was produced by Troy Miller. Other collaborators on the new album include Triangle Park, Prince Charlez, Amy Wadge, Neff-U, Tayla Parx, Fred White and Nathaniel Ledgewick.

"I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners," Ross said. "As you hear my voice you hear my heart."

Diana Ross 'Thank You' track listing

1. "Thank You"

2. "If the World Just Danced"

3. "All Is Well"

4. "In Your Heart"

5. "Just in Case"

6. "The Answer's Always Love"

7. "Let's Do It"

8. "I Still Believe"

9. "Count on Me"

10. "Tomorrow"

11. "Beautiful Love"