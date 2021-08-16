The Cure’s Simon Gallup claims he’s ‘no longer a member’ of the band after four decades

There may be no cure for this disharmony.

Veteran bassist Simon Gallup said he’s leaving the Cure after four decades with the band.

“With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure !” Gallup wrote in a Facebook post over the weekend. “Good luck to them all.”

Gallup, 61, did not get into specifics, but wrote in a Facebook comment, “I’m OK... just got fed up of betrayal,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

The rocker began his tenure with the Cure in 1979 and, after leaving the band three years later, rejoined in 1984 and had remained with the group ever since.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Many fans shared their disappointment on social media, while some appeared to be skeptical of the announcement.

One member of the Cure, meanwhile, seemed to imply that it might be a joke.

“Who EVER said Cure fans dont have a sense of humor!” keyboardist Roger O’Donnell tweeted, responding to a fan who asked about Gallup’s announcement.

The English rock band has not released an official comment about the situation.

The Cure is known for hits such as “Friday I’m in Love,” “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Just Like Heaven.” The group received two Grammy nominations — both for best alternative album — with the first coming in 1992, and the second in 2000.