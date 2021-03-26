‘All Rise’ creator Greg Spotiswood fired over allegations of racism

Greg Spotiswood, who once told the Daily News that his legal drama “All Rise” planned to upend the racist tropes within the justice system, was fired Wednesday after his writers room accused him of ignoring complaints about racial sensitivity.

“Warner Bros. Television has relieved ‘All Rise’ executive producer Greg Spottiswood of his duties, effective immediately,” the studio said in a statement to Deadline.

“Executive producer Dee Harris-Lawrence will continue to serve as showrunner of the series, working closely with fellow executive producers Michael M. Robin and Len Goldstein. We remain committed, at all times, to providing a safe and inclusive working environment on our productions and for all employees.”

Five of the original seven writers on the CBS series quit in 2019, including three highest-ranking writers of color, The New York Times reported in August.

Writers criticized Spotiswood for giving stereotypical dialogue and plots to lead character Judge Lola Carmichael, played by Simone Missick, and other nonwhite, nonmale characters.

“We had to do so much behind the scenes to keep these scripts from being racist and offensive,” writer Shernold Edwards told the Times.

Co-showrunner Sunil Nayar, who previously worked on “Revenge” and “CSI: Miami,” also quit and was replaced by Harris-Lawrence.

“It became clear to me, when I left the show, that I was only there because I’m the brown guy,” he told the Times. “Greg hired me to be his brown guy.”

“All Rise,” one of the few broadcast dramas with a female Black lead, premiered in September 2019 and is currently airing its second season. CBS has not yet announced a renewal or cancellation.

Before the show’s series premiere, Spottiswood told The News that he took special care to hire diversity in front of and behind the camera.

“We’re very aware of the media and cultural tropes associated with certain groups that live in Los Angeles,” he said. “How do we tell the truth without perpetuating certain ideas or biases just because it’s an easier trope to go with?”