Last season’s ‘American Idol’ contestants to compete for a spot in this year’s top 10

There’s a new twist to “American Idol” this season.

The popular television singing competition is giving contestants from last season another shot at glory.

On Monday, ABC announced that for the first time, the show is bringing back 10 contestants from last season to compete for the final spot in the top 10.

The “comeback contestants” will sing for America’s vote on the show’s Monday episode, and voting will continue through April 26.

At the end, one will be left standing to go head-to-head with this year’s hopefuls.

According to executive producer and showrunner Trish Kinan, “American Idol” producers wanted to give season 18′s contestants a chance to perform on the big stage.

Due to the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, all the contestants had to perform from their homes. The usually glitzy finale also took place virtually, which meant that when Just Sam won, instead of standing on the stage in a shower of confetti in front of a cheering crowd, she was alone in her apartment.

“When it became apparent that things were going to be a bit better this year and that we were going to be able to return to the Television City studio with the big lights, we thought about last year’s contestants,” Kinane told Billboard. “They did so well with the remote production, with their moms and dads helping them and their brothers and sisters holding iPhones and ring lights, but they never had the proper Idol experience. Some people really come alive on that big stage. We thought they deserved to have that experience.”

Among the returning contestants is Arthur Gunn, who was last year’s runner-up; he lost to Just Sam.

Louis Knight and Makayla Phillips, who made the top 11, are also returning to battle it out.

The remainder of the comeback contestants had previously made it as far as the top 20.

On Monday, “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is sitting out the show.

“I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show,” the country music superstar shared on Twitter. “I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon.”

In his absence, the network confirmed the news that former “American Idol” judge Paula Abdul will serve as a guest judge alongside judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

Here’s the full list of contestants from last year who are coming back to compete:

Faith Becnel

Franklin Boone

Dwayne Crocker Jr.

Cyniah Elise

Arthur Gunn

Aliana Jester

Louis Knight

Nick Merico

Makayla Phillips

Olivia Ximines

