Commentary: The mystery of ‘Mare of Easttown’: HBO show’s appeal, explained

A few thoughts on HBO Max’s “Mare of Easttown,” now that the final weekly episode has aired and the last bottle of Yeungling has been emptied:

—Kate Winslet. Allow me to be the first to note that she’s really good. What a blend of technical precision (the eastern Pennsylvania accent, the hobbling-around after a spill during an episode one chase) and emotional acumen. As Mare Sheehan, the grief-benumbed police detective of Easttown, Pennsylvania, the character invented by screenwriter Brad Ingelsby gave Winslet a tremendous amount to explore in a limited series that owes its success to many things.

Mare’s toughness felt a little calculated in the first couple of episodes. Then, going off on two paths — the whodunit path and the character-portraiture path — Ingelsby and director Craig Zobel, whose earlier work includes the cold-creeps true-life suspense drama “Compliance,” managed a gratifying destination for both. Zobel’s series relied on Winslet and company throughout, but especially in the final two episodes. “Mare of Easttown” was a thriller, second, and a mosaic of parent/child nightmares first. Once we got to the scenes of Mare and her therapist (played with delicate steel by dramatist and performer Eisa Davis), Winslet worked quiet miracles without the expected “breakthrough” catharsis. No one working on our screens today does more with a tiny, incremental change of mind, or fleeting thought signaling a character’s inner revelation, than Winslet.

—But she didn’t do it alone. Jean Smart as Mare’s mother? The series could’ve been retitled “Helen of Easttown.” Julianne Nicholson as Mare’s longtime best friend, ensnared in her own family crises? The series also could’ve been retitled “Lori of Easttown.” This is the indicator, I think, when a limited series built around a title role is working: when the story allows for more than one dramatic force, in more than one key.

—The details. Yes, the local color and location filming added a lot: the telephoto establishing shots of long, hilly residential Pennsylvania streets; the regional brand-name legends (Wawa, Rolling Rock); the interconnectedness, both reassuring and suffocating, of a community hiding a whole lot of somethings. What made it for me, though, were moments such as a family searching for a missing turtle during a power outage. Or, in the finale, Smart’s perfectly judged emotional break after all that bluster and chops-busting. And the way the other characters hurry Helen through the tears, because crying in public is too much to handle. That felt something like life.

—An unpredictable story structure inside a well-worn story formula. Episode five took the life of a sympathetic supporting character (I’ll redact the name for those planning on watching), as the mystery of the missing teenaged girls veered into “Silence of the Lambs” territory. I’m probably alone, since Twitter lit up like a bonfire in adoration over that undeniably nerve-rattling climax, but it played more than semi-shamelessly as a way to fake-solve the mystery we knew wasn’t actually solved — not with two more episodes to go.

Still, it kept audiences on the hook for the next two. Some of Ingelsby’s concluding storytelling got a mite dicey with its explanations about what happened up at the lake one fateful weekend, etc. But audiences can forgive a fair amount of “wait, what?” if they give a damn about the characters. By that point, “Mare of Easttown” was rolling nicely. And then it took its time to let the characters breathe. The mystery, ultimately, depended less on easy pulp fictions and more on the nuances and desperate sacrifices parents and children are willing to make when their happiness is threatened.

—And next? A second limited-series season seems ripe. The everybody-thought-he-was-a-killer-but-nope creative writing instructor played by Guy Pearce is still in the picture. Mare’s still on the force, though planting evidence to deal with a tough custody battle involving her grandson let us know we’re in for more risky behavior if a second season comes to pass.

“Mare of Easttown” took a while to build an audience and word-of-mouth. The Sunday episodes, as opposed to the binge-it-all release strategy, allowed armchair speculation and “Saturday Night Live” parodies and Jean Smart fan clubs to bubble up for weeks.

Compared to the leisurely, underpopulated eight-episode adaptation of “Sharp Objects,” which stretched Gillian Flynn’s novel pretty thin (though the acting more than compensated), “Mare of Easttown” established enough shifty suspects and plotlines for 10 or 12 hours of Small Town, Big Reveals television. Not everything worked, but the overpack created the illusion that messy real life happened inside a murder mystery. And it gave a lot of sterling performers — Winslet, Nicholson and Smart chief among them — an infinite number of sidelong glances to remind us that no one is ever telling the whole truth about anything.

All seven episodes of “Mare of Easttown” are streaming on HBO Max.

