Norm Macdonald saluted by John Oliver, ‘SNL’ boss Lorne Michaels at 2021 Emmys

“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver and “Saturday Night Live” executive producer Lorne Michaels both paid tribute Sunday to late comedy legend Norm Macdonald while accepting Emmy Awards.

Macdonald — best known for his work as a writer, performer and host of “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live” in the 1990s — died Sept. 14 at age 61 after a private nine-year battle with cancer.

“Weekend Update has been part of SNL for 46 seasons,” Michaels said while accepting the award for variety sketch series on behalf of the sketch show. “And here I’d like to pay tribute to one of the best we ever had, Norm Macdonald.”

During his acceptance speech for variety talk series, Oliver also saluted fellow nominee Conan O’Brien, whose eponymous late-night program ended earlier this year after an 11-season run on TBS.

Oliver and the “Last Week Tonight” team also scored the trophy for writing for a variety series.

“Like many of us in this room, I was kind of rooting for Conan, so this is bittersweet,” Oliver said. “Thank you so much, Conan, for 30 years of inspiring comedy writers.

“And I just want to say, this is an award for late-night comedy. No one was funnier, in the last 20 years, than Norm Macdonald on late-night comedy. So if you have any time in the next week, do what I did and just spend time YouTubing clips of Norm and Conan, because it just doesn’t get better than that.”