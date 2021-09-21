Listen as Georgia singer belts out Elvis Presley cover — and stuns ‘The Voice’ judges

Peedy Chavis, a 19-year-old from Lawrenceville, Georgia, wowed “The Voice” judges with a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Heartbreak Hotel.” Screengrab from The Voice / YouTube

From the moment he took “The Voice” stage and belted out a few notes, Georgia singer Peedy Chavis had the judges’ attention.

The 19-year-old crooner from Lawrenceville, a city about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, got singer/actor John Legend to turn his chair just 15 seconds into Chavis’ showstopping cover of Elvis Presley’s “Heartbreak Hotel” on Monday night’s season premiere. Country music star Blake Shelton followed suit, saying Chavis’ performance “had me fired the hell up.”

“I also appreciate Elvis, and I’d be proud to be your coach,” Shelton said, making his case to the teen singer who praised Presley as one of his idols.

Chavis said his mom introduced him to Presley’s music at as a young child, and it wasn’t long before he was “infatuated.”

“He didn’t know the words to the Elvis song,” said Peedy’s mother, Lisa, recalling on a pre-taped segment that aired before his “Voice” debut. “He made them up, he just didn’t care. That’s when I ordered him the little white suit.”

Chavis’ blind audition was just one of many highlights as the singing competition kicked off its 21st season Monday. Pop star Ariana Grande joins longtime judges Shelton, Legend and Kelly Clarkson to help groom the next cohort of musicians.

“I have an old soul and I want to be singing that music to bring it back to the next generation,” Chavis said, “but I never in my life have had this great of an opportunity to really showcase who I am as an entertainer.”

Clarkson, who didn’t turn her chair, was equally wowed by Chavis’ performance and asked: “What are you? Like transported from another time? This is insane.”

Grande also didn’t swivel but said the teen’s cover had her “dancing in my seat.”

“Peedy, I turned because you were singing your butt off man,” Legend said. “You have tone, you have range. I would love to work with you and bring this classic music to a new generation.”

In the end, the Georgia teen chose Shelton has his voice coach for the season.

“The Voice” airs at 8 p.m. ET Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

