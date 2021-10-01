‘BMF,’ inspired by story of Detroit’s Flenory brothers, renewed for 2nd season on Starz

"BMF" got the ultimate vote of confidence Thursday with the announcement that it is being renewed for a second season.

The news came less than a week after the series debuted Sunday on Starz.

Set and partly filmed in Detroit, "BMF" is a fictionalized version of the origin story of Demetrius (Big Meech) Flenory and Terry (Southwest T) Flenory, two brothers from the Motor City who built a national drug empire.

The crime drama from executive producer Curtis (50 Cent) Jackson, is so far the No. 1 premiere on the Starz app for 2021, according to a press release.

“BMF” stars Demetrius (Lil Meech) Flenory Jr., who portrays his real-life father, and Da’Vinchi, who plays Terry Flenory. The cast also includes Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Steve Harris, Snoop Dogg, Wood Harris and Detroit rapper Arkeisha (Kash Doll) Wright.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Sunday night, 50 Cent and "BMF" showrunner Randy Huggins came to metro Detroit for a screening of the first episode at the Emagine Royal Oak. They were joined by several of the actors, including Flenory Jr.

———

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 11:41 AM.